Monday, March 9th, 2020  
Sunda Arc

Tides

Gondwana

Mar 09, 2020 Web Exclusive By Haydon Spenceley Bookmark and Share


Sunda Arc are brothers Nick Smart and Jordan Smart. Best known as members of folk- and jazz-influenced minimalists Mammal Hands they may be, but this fine piece of jazz and ambient-tinged electronica continues Sunda Arc's process of establishment as a crucial act in their own right.

Building on their splendid debut EP Flicker, Tides is a vital piece of work. Songs reveal themselves with gradual aplomb throughout the record, particularly the pulsing "Hymn" and the sonorous "Vespers," examples both of a band finding their feet and really starting to bare their teeth as a potent and vibrant force. This is without doubt one of the most creative and atmospheric electronica releases of 2020 so far. It is unlikely to be bettered this year. (www.sundaarc.com)

Author rating: 8/10

Comments

There are no comments for this entry yet.

