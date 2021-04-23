



Tiny Tim: King for a Day Studio: Juno Films

Directed by Johan von Sydow

Even those too young to remember his face have a high likelihood of recognizing Tiny Tim’s voice: the wavering falsetto of his ubiquitous “Tiptoe Through the Tulips” was one of the biggest novelty songs of the late ‘60s. A viral star long before that was a term, Tim’s meteoric rise to superstardom—and inevitable fall back to obscurity—are the subject of Johan von Sydow’s documentary, Tiny Tim: King for a Day.

Born Herbert Khaury in New York City during the Great Depression, he discovered a talent for music early on—and a near-photographic memory for songs he’d heard. A poor student and something of an outsider, he dropped out of school and eventually put those talents to use busking in Lower Manhattan. At one point he described as being like a religious epiphany, he discovered his voice’s upper register; with a flamboyant wardrobe and ukulele tucked into an oversized shopping bag, Tiny Tim was born. From there, his path took him through performing in a Times Square freak show, to being the toast of the East Village’s hip, beatnik artists.

A smashing performance on an early episode of Laugh-In turned Tiny Tim into one of the summer of love’s biggest (and most unlikely) pop culture heroes. People tuned in from all over the country to see his frequent appearances on talk and variety shows, not just for his singing but because he was so endearingly weird. This led to sold-out concert venues, hit records, and the peak of his fame: his being married to his first wife on national television, on an episode of Johnny Carson. At its time, it was one of the most-watched television events in history.

As quickly as his star rose, it seemed to have crashed back to Earth just as hard. Much of Tim’s life after his late ‘60s zeitgeist was as unglamorous as it was before, seeing him live in near-destitution and forced to perform at the circus. He tried as hard as he could to make a comeback, but famously died performing, having never achieved close to the fame he experienced for a brief window decades earlier.

Tiny Tim: King for a Day is full of archival footage of Tiny Tim, both behind-the-scenes footage and in his plentiful TV appearances. His biography is told by friends and associates, and filled out by readings from his diaries—voiced by Weird Al Yankovic—set to animation. The film paints an interesting portrait, but its subject is almost as much an enigma at its end as where it started. Raising more questions than it provides answers for, it doesn’t try to color in the areas that many have long wondered about, instead presenting mostly general facts and then the open speculation of people who knew him, bypassing any opportunity to provide statements or theories about his character and what drove him. The documentary is compelling overall—even though it may leave most viewers still scratching their heads afterwards.

Author rating: 6/10