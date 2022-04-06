



Tokyo Vice HBO Max, April 7, 2022

Photography by Eros Hoagland/HBO Max Web Exclusive



A grim and grisly new HBO mini-series, Tokyo Vice is loosely based on real-life American expat Jake Adelstein’s memoir about his crime cub reporter adventures in 1990s Tokyo. Throughout the five episodes provided to critics ahead of the series’ premiere, Adelstein dives headlong into Japanese culture, speaking and writing with enough fluency to snag a job at one of Tokyo’s top newspapers. The series itself is even more immersive. From the intimate izakaya late night restaurants, to the calligraphy coated neon pulsing a spectrum of shades on the claustrophobia-inducing, maze-like streets, it’s obvious Tokyo Vice was filmed on location. Adelstein inhabits those locales with ease, keeping his eye on Tokyo’s underbelly, pumping unscrupulous cops and ruthless Yakuza gangsters for information, forging unlikely friendships along the way.

Star Ansel Elgort as Jake Adelstein had promise when this series was announced, thanks to his distinctive turn in Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver. Adelstein’s efforts are impressive, especially in the pilot helmed by legendary crime auteur Michael Mann. Despite being prominently billed in the series’ promos, Mann directs only the first episode, but stays on as an executive producer, a misleading, but forgivable bit of marketing.

Tokyo Vice far from peaks in the pilot. Don’t expect police shootouts worthy of Mann’s magnum opus Heat. The premiere is action-free, but it is a subtle and engrossing opening chapter. In one of its best scenes, Adelstein takes a required exam to work at one of Tokyo’s biggest newspapers as an entry level crime reporter. Mann palpably captures the tension an American would feel taking such a test in Japanese. It’s less Miami Vice, more The Insider.

Subsequent episodes are exciting and action packed–despite Mann not being behind the camera. There’s the desperate Yakuza knife brawl (same one that features heavily in the series trailers) in an episode helmed by nascent Japanese director Hikari. Better still: the second episode opens with a chef chasing Adelstein with a cleaver because of his offensive interview questions. It’s both humorous and pulse-pounding thanks to Josef Kubota Wladyka’s deft direction. Wladyka’s turn on Netflix’s Narcos is echoed on Tokyo Vice. Both series feature a serviceable but bland American protagonist, while far more engaging local talent steals every vibrant, far-flung scene.

A prime example is the slick-dressing, colorfully tattooed thug Sato, portrayed with Hamlet-esque ambivalence by rising Japanese actor Show Kasamatsu. We know Sato is in trouble when he not only struggles to obey his merciless mob bosses, but also fails to beat some kids at a first-person shooter arcade game in one of Tokyo Vice’s most gripping scenes. He further bucks tired cliches about Yakuza fearsomeness after both falling for an American lounge singer named Samantha, played by the charming Rachel Keller (Fargo, Legion, Dirty John), then dwelling on his marginal former life as a fisherman at Tokyo’s famous docks. All that character development comes quickly in the compelling episodes that follow Tokyo Vice’s slower paced, Adelstein-centered premiere. Kasamatsu’s empathy-stirring performance will make viewers long for twice the screen time with this conflicted and soulful henchman.

Instead of succumbing to standard Hollywood whitewashing or leaning on a Western savior to guide audiences through two-dimensional exotic locales, the series is stacked with prime Japanese talent. Ken Watanabe scowls and purposefully strides into the line of fire in his lone-wolf detective role like a Far East Clint Eastwood. Fun fact: Eastwood directed Watanabe in Letters from Iwo Jima (2006). Watanabe’s fellow Japanese Oscar nominee and international crossover star Rinko Kikuchi (Babel) is equally unforgettable as Adelstein’s supervising editor. She dices his story drafts swifter than Sato wielding a Yakuza dagger (“You need to use less adjectives!”), then proves to be his greatest ally as they uncover a gruesome white collar crime conspiracy.

Hideaki Itô also stands out as a sleazy, cigarette gnawing mid-level detective. He tangles with Adelstein, both figuratively as a source the young reporter is trying to prime, and literally during a less than recreational visit to an Aikido martial arts dojo. To his credit, Elgort rises to the occasion, holding his own despite his opponent’s skill. The frustration knotting his matinee idol looks when Itô pins him to the mat by the throat helps Elgort momentarily achieve his unrealized leading man potential on Tokyo Vice. His physicality in such scenes is as engrossing as the moments when Adelstein speaks fluent Japanese, another promising layer that saves the character from otherwise shallow forgettability. It’s a shame the screenwriters didn’t give the talented but miscast Elgort more such distinctive dimensions.

This is one of Tokyo Vice’s biggest flaws: copious early scenes wasted on the uninteresting Adelstein. Too often Elgort is wooden on Tokyo Vice. Even worse is him straining for credible reactions to the increasing ruthlessness and violence his character reports on. This is especially noticeable when compared to the lived-in believability of his Japanese castmates.

But, Tokyo Vice is a convincing period piece without being on the nose. This is apparent from the props and wardrobe, to an amusing use of a throwback pop song when nascent gangster Sato and Adelstein bond, against all likelihood, as that song’s hook blares over the former’s car radio. Viewers will be won over by this series’ charms and mysteries, even if it frustrates and falls short in some of the aspects that draw in viewers in the first place, specifically Mann’s involvement and the thinly drawn Adelstein. Still, the series lives up to its namesake city by offering intrigue and quirky surprises in equal parts. (www.hbomax.com/series/tokyo-vice)

Author rating: 7/10