Trace Mountains
Lost in the Country
Lame-O
Apr 27, 2020 Web Exclusive
Now where has this come from? Trace Mountains, the folk project of Dave Benton, once of the now defunct LVL UP, had two releases before Lost in the Country arrived. The first was a competent lo-fi compilation in 2014, followed by a feature-length debut in 2018, slicker, louder and better without drawing much attention. And then his third release came out offering something else entirely.
This is the sound of an artist finding their voice, merging strengths, and jettisoning weaknesses. Efficient production and robust songwriting combines with constant bursts of delicate beauty, creating an introspective and deeply moving experience. Clocking in at a brisk half hour there is no fat, only quality song after quality song.
It’s there from the start, opening track “Rock & Roll” finding Benton’s voice rising into aching wistfulness, moored by a chugging rhythm section that creates space for a measured guitar solo. Lyrically he lays out the blueprint here as well, delving into hidden corners while simultaneously expanding into pastoral imagery.
The pattern returns with subtle variations across the record, no noticeable missteps evident. Quite the opposite. With 10 tracks on offer, there are at least two with a good claim to be the most beautiful of the year so far.
“Fallin’ Rain” starting with a hum that develops into a gorgeous, layered melody with a country twang, finds Benton singing of how he wants to “wash myself of all this hopeless heartache.” “Absurdity” then follows, building and building, demonstrating Benton’s ability to weave vocal scanning seamlessly into the body of the song.
Benton, supported by a number of colleagues has finally found the right space for Trace Mountains to flourish. This is the moment the oscillating stops, Lost in the Country settling at the perfect spot on the dial. (www.tracemountains.com)
Author rating: 8/10
