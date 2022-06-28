Savage Republic
Tragic Figures (Expanded 40th Anniversary Edition)
Real Gone
Jun 28, 2022 Web Exclusive
There wasn’t anything quite like Savage Republic’s Tragic Figures at the time of its 1982 release. With their tribal drumming, scorch-fuzz guitar, and spoken/shouted/chanted vocals, lines could be traced from Savage Republic to Public Image Limited, Krautrock, and the industrial clangor of Einstürzende Neubauten, but Tragic Figures presented the California quartet as startlingly unique. With the album bound in Independent Project Records’ letterpress printing, a cover photo of rebels being executed in Kurdistan, and its title in red lettering that roughly translated “tragic figures” into Arabic, it was an arresting package overall.
The Expanded 40th Anniversary Edition presents the album remastered from the original master tapes, with the CD and LP versions both offering an extra disc of largely unreleased early recordings as Africa Corps. Liner notes provide a history of the band and extensive recording details, including a look at director Jonathan Demme’s use of the track “Real Men” in his film The Silence of the Lambs (he later turned to another Savage Republic tune in his remake of The Manchurian Candidate). Forty years on, Tragic Figures is as hypnotic and fascinating as ever. (www.realgonemusic.com)
Author rating: 7.5/10
Average reader rating: 2/10
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Pale Blue Eyes Shares New Single “Star Vehicle” (News) — Pale Blue Eyes
- R.E.M. Announce 40th Anniversary Reissue of “Chronic Town” (News) — R.E.M.
- Valerie June Announces Covers EP, Shares Cover of Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed” (News) — Valerie June, Frank Ocean
- Depeche Mode Release Statement on Andrew Fletcher’s Death (News) — Depeche Mode
- Jim James Announces Deluxe Version of Debut Solo Album (News) — Jim James, My Morning Jacket
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.