



Pixies Trompe Le Monde (30th Anniversary Reissue) 4AD

Web Exclusive

While it’s to be assumed that most readers of this publication will be familiar with this album as well as the rest of the 1987-1991 catalog by Boston’s incredible Pixies, this 30th anniversary green marbled vinyl reissue (which looks and, more importantly, sounds tremendous) serves once again as a reminder that this is an overlooked, underrated, and essential record in their catalog.

Inspired by listening to Ozzy Osbourne recording what would become No More Tears next door to them in Los Angeles, this is by far the loudest, more raucous album in the entire Pixies oeuvre. Yet despite this and the fact that then bassist Kim Deal contributed no songs here (her trademark backing vocals are thankfully still intact, though)—making this feel more like a Frank Black solo album than anything else in their early catalog as well—the hooks and songs are some of the finest that Black has ever composed, most notably on the singles “Alec Effel” and “Letter to Memphis.”

Elsewhere, a riveting cover of The Jesus and Mary Chain hit “Head On” is included here alongside the academic-minded “U-Mass’” and “Subbacultcha,” which could be viewed as a tribute to their fan base or perhaps a putdown.

The album ends with several songs affirming Black Francis’ long-time obsession with UFOs, space travel, and the like with “Motorway to Roswell” and “The Navajo Know” following side two’s earlier, self-explanatory “Space (I Believe In).” If all that isn’t enough, noted multi-instrumentalist sideman Eric Drew Feldman (Captain Beefheart, PJ Harvey, etc.) contributed keyboards here as well, his subtle additions enhancing the overdriven, hyped-up sound even further. (www.pixiesmusic.com)

Author rating: 9/10