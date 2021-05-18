



Unwed Sailor Truth or Consequences Spartan

Web Exclusive

Unwed Sailor are now in the midst of a more prolific period than their first flush in the early ’00s. Following their double-LP comeback-of-sorts Heavy Age in 2019, and last year’s Look Alive, Truth or Consequences finds core member Jonathan Ford further honing his instincts and broadening his instrumental atmospheres.

The album’s eight songs are spherical and layered like new marbles, reflective but not overly polished. They are lithe in their rhythms and melodies, hitting deep emotions without getting weighed down by them. The opening “Blitz” and the insistent “Lilith” bring showers of bright sparks. Record closer “Dark of the Morning” has an elegiac Joy Division/New Order procession to it, but even then the hope outweighs the grief.

The twists and textures of “Palladora” and “Ajo” reveal different sides and new details over time. Then come the sweet corners in “Voodoo Roux” and the serene wordless vocals sewn into the swaying title track. Patience is rewarded but not needed. Truth or Consequences is poignant and poised, intimate but ambitious in its pursuit of connection. (www.unwedsailor.net)

Author rating: 8/10