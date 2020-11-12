



Rich Aucoin United States

Web Exclusive

Canadian indie pop auteur Rich Aucoin is a devotee of the high concept album. Whether he is recruiting 500 musicians for a record or synching his records up to classic films, each of his works integrate an ambitious element that puts a spin on the proceedings. Aucoin’s latest work is potentially his most compelling. His fourth record, United States, was written as Aucoin biked from L.A. to N.Y.C., observing a declining empire wrought with division, derelict poverty, unrestrained excess, and with it all, glimmers of hope.

Each song corresponds to one of the 12 states Aucoin visited, beginning with California and moving east, down south, and up the eastern seaboard. Opener “Kayfabe” puts the listener in the shoes of Aucoin as he begins his journey saying: “I just couldn’t do it/Livin’ the American Dream/I didn’t write it/I read it in a magazine.” It’s a thunderous opener, playing on classic American touchstones such as The Beach Boys with an electro pop edge. Aucoin’s love for the music of America’s past is on full display with this record as he marries the warm tones of soul and gospel with stomping electronic rhythm sections and infectious synth lines.

That devotional affection for the classics also runs through the following track, “How It Breaks.” This track is possibly Aucoin’s most protest-oriented with the gospel-tinged vocals soundtracking explicit references to police brutality, the Flint Water Crisis, and our polarized online discourse. The track even interpolates David Bowie’s “Young Americans” before flipping the lyrics on their head—“He was a young American/Killed for the color of his skin.” Aucoin also hits touchstones of political discourse as he moves down South. He takes on the border wall with the slick pop style of “Walls” and gun violence with the rock stomp of “Reset.” Later, Aucoin brings a groovy populist anthem with “Blue Highways,” insisting that the popular outcry will soon reach the one percent. The resulting songs are all catchy pieces of pop rock and it is hard to fault Aucoin’s heart. However, while aiming for the profound he can instead land on preachy platitudes. Lyrics such as “And these walls/Separated from you and me/And these walls should fall” can be rather on the nose, blunting their intended impact.

Fortunately, he breaks from that mold with “This Is It,” offering some Springsteen-esque portraits of working-class struggle amidst an addictive synth hook. As he nears the Mason Dixon, “Trip,” Aucoin’s Virginia song, delves into psychedelics with the backing of gorgeous gospel harmonies. The New Jersey track, “Eulogy of Regret,” is another solid highlight as Aucoin delves into full-throated heartland rock, clearly taking inspiration once again from Jersey’s most famous son. Finally, with “American Dream” Aucoin approaches his destination. The stark ballad places New York as the backdrop of a cutthroat pursuit of the American Dream. Ultimately, The losers lose everything and the winners realize how empty the prize is. Aucoin ends on a simple conclusion –“I don’t want to lose my life/To the American Dream.” These tracks when Aucoin relinquishes his soapbox and takes a micro view of his subject is where the album truly shines.

The concept of United States is undoubtedly an ambitious one. While the execution of the conceit can be uneven, Aucoin still offers an observant eye towards America’s struggles, hope for its future, and an obvious love for its music. In its best moments, the voice of United States resonates as a personal view of the fears, regrets, and experiences of Americans through an outsider’s eye. (www.richaucoin.ca)

Author rating: 7/10