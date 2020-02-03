



Used Cars Studio: Shout! Factory

Used Cars is a largely forgotten comedy from 1980 and that’s too bad, because it’s actually very funny. It is perhaps most notable for the talent involved. It is the second film to be directed by Robert Zemeckis and the third to be written by Zemeckis and his regular writing partner at the time, Bob Gale. Previously they had made the little seen Beatles-themed comedy I Wanna Hold Your Hand (which Zemeckis directed and the two wrote) and also wrote Steven Spielberg’s World War II-themed comedy from 1979, 1941, but it was a little movie in 1985 that thrust Zemeckis and Gale into the big time: Back to the Future. Zemeckis also directed the hit Romancing the Stone in 1984 and went on to have an Oscar-winning career directing such hits as the two Back to the Future sequels (also co-written with Gale), Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Death Becomes Her, Forest Gump, Cast Away, Flight, and more. Used Cars starred Kurt Russell, who had already had great success as a child and teenage star for Disney and would go on to even greater success throughout the ’80s and beyond, up to appearing in this year’s critically acclaimed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. So Used Cars has always been a bit of a footnote in such illustrious careers, but deserves to be revisited.

The film actually had the highest test screening numbers ever for Columbia Pictures at the time. That prompted the studio to move Used Cars’ release date up a month earlier, leaving not enough time to properly promote it and forcing it to open only a week after Airplane!, one of the biggest comedies of 1980.

Used Cars is a screwball comedy about two identical twin brothers, Roy and Luke Fuchs (both played by Jack Warden), who have competing used car dealerships across the street from each other. Roy is ruthless and has the fancier lot, whereas Luke has principles and thus a struggling business. Roy is eager to take over his brother’s business because he has insider knowledge that a new freeway off-ramp will bring his brother’s lot a whole bunch of new business due to its placement. Russell plays Rudy Russo, Luke’s right hand man and an aspiring politician who is trying to raise enough money to enter the state senate race. Things go haywire when Luke has a heart attack instigated by his brother and Rudy and his fellow dealers Jeff (Gerrit Graham) and Jim (Frank McRae) have to hide the body and pretend their boss has gone on an impromptu vacation to keep the dealership out of Roy’s hands. Things get even more complicated when Luke’s daughter, Barbara (Deborah Harmon) comes to town looking for her dad.

The film has many laugh out loud moments as the two dealerships go to great lengths to one-up each other, including Rudy enlisting the help of Freddie and Eddie (played by Laverne and Shirley’s Squiggy and Lenny, aka David Lander and Michael McKean) to illegally cut an explicit TV commercial for the dealership into a White House address from then President Jimmy Carter, as well as the dealerships using strippers and circus performers to sell cars. The climax involves “a mile of cars” being driven across the dessert in a mad dash. Seriously, if you’re a fan of Robert Zemeckis, Kurt Russell, or anyone else involved in this film then seek it out.

Special features on Shout! Factory’s new Blu-ray include a new interview with Bob Gale, as well as features ported over from a previous DVD release, including commentary from Zemeckis, Gale, and Russell, outtakes, trailers, and more.

Author rating: 8/10