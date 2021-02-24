



The Notwist Vertigo Days Morr Music

Web Exclusive

Far removed from 2002’s excellent glitch-pop gem Neon Golden and seven years since their last release, Germany’s textural electro-rock group The Notwist return with Vertigo Days, a clamorous and progressive 14-track collection of multi-dimensional psych/jazz/rock.

While past releases included more concrete pop melodies, the songs here are decidedly more abstract and moodier, with woozy orchestrations that reach back in time to remind us of the jazz-rock explorations of Soft Machine and Krautrock pioneers Can. Most tracks feel more like conceptual musical ideas rather than fully formed songs with clever arrangements, peculiar horns, and a rhythmic interplay of motley instrumentation.

The Notwist have not given up the ghost entirely though, as remnants of the crafty glitch-pop remain. “Where You Find Me” sounds as if it was retrieved from the cutting room floor of Neon Golden while “Exit Strategy to Myself” includes surging guitar strums amongst the driving rhythms. The surreal and complex “Ship” and “Sans Soleil” flirt with ebullient movements amid the hypnotic rhythms with oblique and intertwining, yet melodious, elements. Other tracks slow the pace and act as a warped mood swing with an openness that allows for some trippy electro pop improvisations.

Vertigo Days is a mix of both familiar and strange. Innovative in approach and original in delivery, the spontaneous and exploratory, yet structured, experimental rock takes some dedicated listening to fully appreciate but is well worth the time. (www.notwist.com)

Author rating: 7/10