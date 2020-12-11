



Victor and Nora: A Gotham Love Story DC

Web Exclusive

Does recasting the story of Mr. Freeze, the Batman nemesis, and his cryopreserved wife as a tragic teen romance give it more “oomph” than a similar story minus the Gotham mythos? Or does our preexisting knowledge of Victor Fries offer shortcuts into his character, perhaps allowing author Lauren Myracle to largely concentrate on the life of Nora instead?

This is a rich, sometimes chilling book whose most poignant and atmospheric moments are made on the strength of the illustrations by Isaac Goodheart. Have no doubt: Nora is the star here; Victor is given some interesting background, but he’s cardboard compared to soon-to-be-frozen love. It’s a charming tale with a dark underside: Victor still mourning a brother, and Nora, who has a fatal condition, bouncing between trying to live out her last days to the fullest and pre-mourning herself. It’s appropriate that Nora’s life is so rich and full of love and realized, because it validates Victor’s determination to save her.

So does this work as backstory for Gotham stalwarts? Does it really benefit from it? Eh. Maybe. Not sure the supposed presense in the DCU did much for this, other than make Nora’s fate a necessary thing to build toward. But in and of itself, this is a fine slice of romance, despite Nora venturing into Manic Pixie Dream Girl territory, with emotional resonance and slightly better reflection on the purpose of life than you’ll get in your monthly punch-ups. (And, side note, credit to whomever included suicide awareness and resource information in the back.)

If a grown man can enjoy this book, surely its target YA audience will enjoy it all the more. And, again, the art is spectacular. (www.dccomics.com/comics)

Author rating: 7/10