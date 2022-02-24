



Empath Visitor Fat Possum

Noise as an agent of unmitigated joy sure is an underrated thing. This notion seems implicit in Empath’s flamboyant, sparkling punk rock anthems; this is a band that makes you want to charge a carnival on a sugar bender. It’s celebratory music that frequently plunges into full-on dementia: frantic, fragmented rhythmic bursts and bright-colored guitar stabs give the impression of failing the same damn Rainbow Road stage over and over, but still having a golly old time fucking up.

Indeed, Empath is an energy. But how to aim said energy is something the Philly ensemble seem eager to inquire on their second LP Visitor. It’s not like the band hasn’t shown flashes of hook-laden pop sensibility. In fact the band discovered their songwriting prowess quite early on A-side “Polyfoam” off of their 7-inch Environments. But more often than not, Empath’s saccharine melodicism is treated with blithe indifference amidst their familiar impulse-driven noise pop calisthenics.

On Visitor, chaos still has its fun day out, mind you, but works in closer conjunction with Empath’s more harmonic talents. One obvious reason is the band’s decision to record in an actual studio with Jake Portrait, a seasoned musician and producer whose resume includes artists such as Unknown Mortal Orchestra, EMA, Neon Indian, and Sunflower Bean.

According to the press release, Empath opted to focus their influences more through their own restless creative filter. The band sifted through totemic pop records by David Bowie and Fleetwood Mac, iconic scores like The Wicker Man and Nosferatu, and ripped found sound clips of choirs practicing from another room. In short, three intermediates of experiencing music: molded into song, as a storytelling device, and music that’s performed inside (or just outside) a space.

The hazy psychedelic pop of “Genius of Evil” immediately feels like some sort of missing link, as if The Flaming Lips and Stereolab decided to collaborate in the mid-’90s. “Born 100 Times” still thrives on the knee-jerk speed bursts Empath made their signature on debut LP Active Listening: Night on Earth. But it’s hard to unhear the subtle despair in vocalist/guitarist Catherine Elicson amidst the music’s feverish euphoria: “You learned at an early age to celebrate your heartache/And it’s been on your mind but it’s not quite right you can’t remember” as she seemingly strains like some Japanese Shonen character trying to transmute inner struggle into outer light.

“Diamond Eyelids” might be the best song Empath has written yet, trying their own dulcet, albeit more freakazoid take on the prom date indie rock bangers Soccer Mommy and Alvvays churn out with ease. The way the song promptly explodes into a full-on racket is as captivating as anything Broken Social Scene has done in their prime. Empath get completely carried away within the adrenaline-high, near-dismantling the song after the wordless chorus, only to pick up the verses again like nothing happened, as if snapping out of a nightmare scenario back to reality.

This is the kind of stuff that makes Empath such a thrilling bunch: so many indie bands at this stage would make a contrived about-face towards a more leaner, pop-oriented sound. But Empath are as keen on their core instincts as their sonic growth and ambition; that tug of war feels candidly displayed within the songs themselves.

Indeed, Empath’s possible future as a band who will someday fill bigger venues feels most palpable on “Passing Stranger,” which isn’t too far off from MGMT or the aforementioned Broken Social Scene when it comes to “ubiquitous indie evergreen territory.” As a counterbalance, Empath still clutch onto its free-spirited DIY essence on the flash-in-the-pan noise punk vignette “Corner of Surprise” and the eerie ambient instrumental “V,” hyperaware that growing up too fast is lame as hell, especially when you’re in a band so happily adrift in that sweet savory honeymoon phase.

On Visitor, Empath stretch out their landscape of collective interests as far as possible. As a result, this album admittedly has its quirks and crude pacing, and some idiosyncrasies are certainly bound to turn some listeners nonplussed. Though the album might not have any kind of clear fully-formed artistic mantra, it does offer a thrilling, acute feedback loop of a band rapidly reinventing and evolving. In that light, speculation whether Empath will end up as beloved iconoclasts like Deerhoof or something decidedly bigger seems rather moot. (www.empathempath.com)

Author rating: 8/10