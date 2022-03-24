



Aldous Harding Warm Chris 4AD

Web Exclusive

“Of all the ways to eat a cake, this one surely takes the knife,” is the second line of the wonderfully loopy song “Passion Babe,” off of Aldous Harding’s adventurous fourth album, Warm Chris. A line that is as inscrutable as it is incisive, and one you can take literally or figuratively. “Passion Babe” is every bit as catchy as Designer’s “The Barrel,” as piano, guitar and drums bound and rebound at seemingly cross purposes. As nonsensical as the referenced couplet sounds, it’s clear the song touches on the take down of a relationship that might have been. “Passion must play, or passion won’t stay,” Harding chirps in the choruses between a myriad of vocal stylings. A cutting commentary on modern romance to be sure.

Working with producer John Parish for a third successive album, there is a level of relaxed comfort that prevails over the course of the album, which Harding has shared was her easiest to put together. Like 2019’s Designer, Harding explores a range of vocal approaches on Warm Chris, from the mush-mouthed to the oddly accented, and the sounds that emanate are just as varied. “Passion Babe” and “Tick Tock” are both powered by quirky, spring-loaded melodies. While “Warm Chris,” “Bubbles,” and “Staring at the Henry Moore” are some of Harding’s most beautifully composed songs. Though meanings are hard to pin down, themes of broken relationships and frustrations of failure to control outcomes and conversely the refusal to be controlled abound.

Neither “Fever” nor “She’ll Be Coming Round the Mountain” are covers of the iconic songs their titles reference, but both drop clues to the earlier recordings. Harding’s “Fever” is a more prickly affair than the like-titled Little Willie John classic. The sultry vocals of the older song are replaced by Harding’s more declaratory shout out of the title, while the horn line here is initially one of resignation rather than celebration. And where the traditional take on “She’ll Be Coming Round the Mountain,” typically is played as a fast moving banjo driven reel, Harding’s deconstructed dirge is led by piano that is paired up from time to time with a few lifeless plucks of the banjo. The song concludes with the antithesis of anticipatory joy of the ancient folk song: “You made such a mountain, she won’t be coming ‘round.”

Warm Chris is a marvel to behold and a joy to listen to in spite of it being shot through with tell-tale signs of brokenness and burst bubbles. Case in point being the vampy closer, “Leathery Whip,” that in both title and feel seem a lost Velvet Underground classic with a life-will-get-you-in-the-end punchline. “Baby go lightly I feel me tightening up,” Harding warns here as she bristles at boundaries. A declaration that Harding has no intention of letting her maverick ways ever be shepherded, in life or in song. (www.aldousharding.com)

Author rating: 8.5/10