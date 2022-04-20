



Kurt Vile (watch my moves) Verve

Web Exclusive

Kurt Vile has such a laconic, “aw shucks,” Mr. Cool thing going on with his presentation and apparently breezy attitude it is easy to miss the passions underpinning his seemingly effortless, but deceptively captivating music. His loose, dissembled and re-assembled songs can resemble clumsy, misshapen objects falling from the sky. His flat tone and deadpan vocals take his songs in their own unique direction every time and Will Oldham/Bonnie Prince Billy comes to mind, in skewed poetic tenor, if not exactly musically.

On this new album, (watch my moves), his ninth and first for Verve, recorded at his home studio OKV Central in Philly, the 14 originals and a seven-minute cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Wages of Sin” hit all the right buttons. “Goin on a Plane Today” is an unassuming piano and vocal that eases us in, but his trademark conversational, sing/speak delivery really shows itself on “Flyin (like a fast train).” The song is a tribute to his dad who was a train conductor, and an homage to the SEPTA railroad line, and it transports the listener with a certain psychedelic timelessness that makes it seem like it could have been released in 1972.

He gets his groove going on “Palace of OKV in Reverse.” “Hey Like a Child” and “Jesus on a Wire,” both rise to a zenith and are among his very best songs. The term “hippie” is such a foul invective in our conservative, reactionary culture now I hesitate to apply it to anything praiseworthy, but I think in its purest musical sense it applies here. Kurt Vile’s music has an open and free construct about it, with his meandering story-song melodic cool, and while he is keenly aware of the hippest things around him he doesn’t take himself too seriously.

Rolling Stone called him “the long-haired poet king of Philadelphia.” Vile says it’s about being “master of all domains in the music,” and he calls it “my own version of a classic thing, moving forward and backward at the same time.” He’s “hip” to everything, but seeking his own brand of freedom, and his ability to connect with so many different influences and filter it all through his own matrix and have it come out like a concoction that is an extension of his person is a sublime artistic gift indeed. (www.kurtvile.com)

Author rating: 8/10