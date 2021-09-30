 Boy Scouts: Wayfinder (ANTI-) - review | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Boy Scouts

Wayfinder

ANTI-

Sep 30, 2021 By Hayden Godfrey


Boy Scouts is a juxtapositional stage name for Oakland’s Taylor Vick. On the one hand, she arranges her tracks with the earthy innocence of campers. But, on the other hand, Vick’s lovesick lyrics are far more mature than anything a troupe of keener scouts would ever discuss. In any event, listening to Vick sing has long been a blissful and thoroughly enjoyable experience, a trend that continues on Wayfinder.

In most discernible ways, Wayfinder is a spiritual successor to Vick’s previous effort, the light and airy Free Company. But, despite the relatively minor adjustments made to Vick’s songwriting and general mood, Wayfinder still sounds and feels great. In other words, it doesn’t matter that Wayfinder is so similar to Free Company, because Free Company was already so well put together and engaging.

On “That’s Life Honey,” Vick laments the ironic inevitability of life struggles, a sentiment that quickly becomes romanticized on “Not Today,” a relaxed and decidedly simpler arrangement that carries the same personal elegance. Elsewhere, “Big Fan” slips in an uncharacteristically classic organ immediately opposite Vick’s self-harmonized vocals. “Charlotte” features delicate, almost choral harmonies, while “Model Homes” transitions from a rather generic arrangement to a twinkly, piano-brandished croon worthy of being the record’s conclusion. Instrumentally speaking, Vick, her brother Travis, and Stephen Steinbrink deserve significant credit for establishing solid foundations upon which most of the album’s tracks are built.

And so, Wayfinder is Taylor Vick at her best: direct, magically ephemeral, and as fragile as a piece of tangible media can be. In order to maintain a strong sense of intrigue, Vick will have to move forward in terms of musical depth and scope. But, for now, a simple follow-up to Free Company is more than welcome. (www.boyscoutsband.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10

