



We Own This City HBO Max, April 25, 2022

Photography by Paul Schiraldi/HBO Web Exclusive



Who cares about law and order when you can line your pockets? That seems to be the underlying motivation of a shockingly corrupt plainclothes Baltimore police squad in David Simon’s new limited series, We Own This City, where feds investigate the badged wrongdoers, while local bureaucrats dither about how to respond.

Fourteen years after wrapping his groundbreaking series The Wire, Simon returns to Baltimore with this gritty HBO crime drama. Aficionados of the television auteur will no doubt be entertained watching the true story of fascist policemen unfold. But, they will, understandably, compare We Own This City to the showrunner’s prior feats.

This comeback is a tall order, but there is plenty to set We Own This City apart from its predecessor, arguably TV’s best-ever show. For starters: the star power. We Own This City’s lead, Jon Berenthal, in an Emmy-worthy turn as Sgt. Wayne Jenkins is a sharp contrast to The Wire’s ensemble. Furthermore, We Own This City is a six-episode series focused on cops, with a few detours to closed-door city hall meetings, as opposed to The Wire’s deep dives into Baltimore’s various municipal facets like the school system or local newspaper. Above all, this new Maryland saga isn’t inspired by an extrapolation of what Simon saw as a young crime reporter. Instead, it zeroes in on the specific, more recent true story of law-breaking, headline-making officers in the lead-up to the Black Lives Matter movement that was forged to fight increasingly blatant police brutality.

Blatant is an understatement. If it wasn’t so meticulously based on a true story, We Own This City would be too far fetched for a dime store paperback, much less prestige TV. Simon brings journalistic prowess to bear on each outlandish real-life intricacy as Berenthal’s Jenkins and his plainclothes squad shakedown perps and protect their own from scant consequences, then turn around to up the ante.

We Own This City illuminates with details like how perfect bullet proof vests are for stashing the bundles of cash these crooked cops steal from the perps they arrest. Josh Charles (Sports Night, The Good Wife) gives a seething performance as thug with a badge, Daniel Hersl. He not only robs everyday citizens, but is vindictively violent. The rest of the squad is not as physically aggressive, but no more scrupulous. Prime example: Darrell Britt-Gibson (Darius “O-Dog” Hill from The Wire) as a wormy pickpocketing cop. The same even goes for Sean Suiter, the sole officer of this sorry lot with enough of a conscience to go straight in the less lucrative homicide department. He’s played with enough range to leave The Wire diehards’ heads spinning once they finally recognize this square do-gooder as Jamie Hector, the actor who played iconic drug lord Marlo Stanfield in The Wire. His attempts to solve cases and take a genuine interest in the citizens going about their lives near crime scenes — each wary of the local police making international headlines for their corruption and slaying of Black Baltimorean Michael Brown — make Suiter a character you can’t help but root for.

Suiter’s efforts to serve and protect, and also connect with Baltimoreans, rather than rob or assault them, stand in stark contrast to his plainclothes cohorts. This point is made in powerfully performed scenes by Treat Williams, who plays Brian Grabler, a cop turned teacher intent on instilling better morals in Baltimore’s police cadets. His monologues about “cop rot” make for gripping TV.

Riveted by Grabler’s every word is Nicole Steele (Wunmi Mosaku of Luther and Lovecraft Country), a lawyer for the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice investigating cop corruption in Baltimore. Steele is clearly grateful to finally speak to an honest officer like Grabler, especially after being stonewalled by Hersl. She is the heart and soul of We Own This City, nobly pressing on in an increasingly futile mission against corruption that’s not only systemic but marrow-deep. When Steele reaches her breaking point, Mosaku’s performance makes the magnitude of this injustice deeply relatable for viewers with her understated, slow-burn despair.

It’s a shame that Steele is one of the few characters on this series whose development is compelling and meaningful. Other characters’ arcs feel hastily drawn. This is due, in part, to Simon stuffing his series with as many faces as possible, leaving them scrambling to make the most of scant screen time. This characteristic worked on The Wire giving it an unpredictable quality. But Simon’s subsequent shows have, on occasion, felt convoluted as they strove for the same breadth.

This is felt most on We Own The City when the crooked cops, the investigators trying to bust them, and the municipal politicians bickering about the issues feel like cameos to viewers. Worse still is Simon’s, and frequent collaborator George Pelecanos’ squandering of screen time with their characters spitting exposition muddled with police or bureaucratic jargon. Meaningful dialogue would help audiences better understand how these law enforcers became so seduced by rule breaking. This is especially true of the series’ first half. Fits and starts in pacing and bureaucratic focus is understandable when setting up a complex plot that speaks to important societal issues. But it makes for a dull start to the series that should be nothing short of gripping considering the absurd levels of law breaking these real-life crooks pulled off.

But, We Own This City picks up mid-way. In one particular scene viewers are brought nose-to-nose with rioters and shield-and-helmet clad police in the wake of Freddie Gray’s killing. A tightening dragnet on the plainclothes division lands the corrupt officers in riveting questioning sessions, where these dirty cops quickly snitch on one another.

The only squad member who stays naively tight-lipped is leader Wayne Jenkins. This unrequited loyalty gives the protagonist rare pathos. Berenthal nimbly veers between a toxic frat boy and puppy dog earnestness throughout the series. This helps the character rise above the predicate and derivative arc and dialogue that Simon and Pelecanos have penned for him. But, too often Jenkins borders on a caricature, the reason for his spiral into spectacular depravity unclear. We get glimpses, mostly as flashbacks, which are palpably portrayed by Berenthal. One example is during his beat cop days where he wields his baton to smash a homeless man’s beer bottle, in stark contrast to Suiter’s outreach to passers-by to establish trust and seek out sources. Another flashback is to a young Jenkins feeling humiliated at a police BBQ because, unlike his corrupt colleagues, he couldn’t afford to bring pricey steaks. We Own This City shines in such moments when it shows us the malignant effects of Baltimore’s corruption, rather than having characters explaining it to viewers through exposition. Unfortunately, too often viewers are left with sub-par scenes like Jenkins’ fumbling monologue where he justifies being on the take, as opposed to the multilitues conveyed in his jealous glares at his buddies flaunting at the BBQ.

Even at its weakest moments, We Own This City rivals anything currently on TV because of the singular talents driving this series. Still, given the startling subject matter and Simon’s track record, the series’ highs should be more consistent. Regardless, the series’ incendiary latter episodes make it worth waiting out an ambitious but ill-conceived first half that’s bogged down almost as badly as the Baltimore justice system Simon is trying to depict. (www.hbo.com/we-own-this-city)

<p>

Author rating: 7/10