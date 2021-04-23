



Hannah Jadagu What Is Going On? Sub Pop

It’s hard to blame newcomer Hannah Jadagu for being a little out of sorts in the world. The New York via Texas transplant sings of trying to find her way in a myriad of inflection points in her life and in society. Whether it is racial and gender equality (“My Bones”), the crush of any given day (“Sundown”), or romantic tribulations (“What Is Going On?”), Jadagu wraps her concerns in shimmery layers of off-center pop frosting. The perfect example being the slightly out of tune pings of the title song that are utterly infectious, but somehow also provide the anchor from keeping the tune from floating away on its own breezy construct.

Operating with a cadre of hand-held devices to put her ideas out into the universe, Jadagu impresses with an open-eyed view, which includes quite a bit going on musically without ever getting cluttered. She operates in the bedroom pop realm, but avoids the typical early career lo-fi trappings and with a broader view. And not to discount any of Jadagu’s real world concerns, her auspicious five-song debut also brings with it an air of serenity that whatever is going on might turn out to be okay. Arriving in the budding of a spring that is loaded with more hopes than one season should reasonably bear, What Is Going On? makes for a brief but fitting soundtrack. Laced with uncertainties, wobbly kneed, but leaning towards the light where the answers must lie. (www.hannahjadagu.com)

Author rating: 7/10