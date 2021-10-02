



Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy Studio: Film Movement

Director: Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Web Exclusive



Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy is a straightforward yet effective look at the power of human connection and relationships. Written and directed by Japan’s Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, the film is the winner of the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize (second place) at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival.

The film is divided into three thematically connected vignettes, each with different actors and characters. The first episode explores the relationship between two best friends, Meiko and Tsugumi, and the man they both desire. The only problem: the man in question is Meiko’s ex-boyfriend, and Tsugumi has absolutely no idea. The second episode centers around a conversation between an award-winning author and professor and one of his students, as they discuss relationships, societal expectations and a variety of other topics. The final episode tells the story of two women who randomly run into each other at a train station. Under the assumption that they went to high school together, they are excited to reconnect. As their conversation goes on, they realize that may not be the case.

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy is a simple, briskly-paced film. Each episode ranges from 35 to 45 minutes, and Hamaguchi doesn’t waste any time getting into the heart of each situation. There are no showy filmmaking techniques used, and the camera remains static for most of the film. The camera only cuts when there is a scene change, which isn’t very often. All these elements work extremely well in the film’s favor, as they put the focus entirely on the character’s conversations. One of the biggest successes of Hamaguchi’s smart, no-nonsense script is that it never tries to sell anything too far out of the ordinary. By putting all of the emphasis on the film’s dialogue and how the characters choose to interact and connect with one another, Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy feels relatable and grounded. This is a testament to Hamaguchi’s restraint as a filmmaker, as well as his inherent skill as a screenwriter.

It’s difficult to make a good film anthology with individually memorable episodes. One of the key goals–and challenges–of an anthology is for each story to stand out from the others while still capturing the overall film’s tone. Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy tackles this challenge with each episode presenting unique themes through elegant and refined character studies. These connect with each other through the theme of human connection, both physical and mental.

Don’t be fooled by the fact that Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy is classified as an anthology. Even with its episodic structure, Hamaguchi’s film reaches and traverses emotional depths more effectively and convincingly than most dramas, while providing a refreshing and enjoyable ride. (http://www.filmlinc.org/nyff2021/films/wheel-of-fortune-and-fantasy/)

Author rating: 7/10