



Yael Naim NightSongs Believe Music

Having previously come to the widest of attentions through having a song hand-picked by Steve Jobs to help advertise his ubiquitous brand, with the project that became NightSongs Yael Naim found herself wanting to, for the first time in her career, strike out entirely on her own. To self-produce an album takes away any safety net that might have been there previously. Certainly as far as NightSongs is able to act as a testimony, it was indeed a very wise decision for Naim.

This is beautiful music, in the vein of Agnes Obel, Daughter, or, perhaps more particularly Ex:Re. Compositionally, the pieces find a space somewhere between folk, pop, and jazz, rendering Yael Naim an artist with huge potential to stir hearts across the world. Of particular note here are “How Will I Know,” the album’s first single and a simply beautiful tune, along with “Shine,” where elements of Björk and Tamino are at play but in a way that is singly Naim’s own. If you’re looking for a soothing yet deep listen in these challenging times, look no further than NightSongs. (www.yaelnaim.fr/en)

Author rating: 7/10