Under The Radar Magazine’s Culture Guide To Augusta, GA

Web Exclusive Photography by Destination Augusta

The city of Augusta, Georgia is known for being the famous site of the Masters golf tournament as well as the home of the late great Godfather of Soul James Brown. However, Augusta’s innate charm comes from its diversity, cultural landmarks and natural scenic beauty. Georgia’s second oldest city also possesses a complex and vital history of honoring Blackness though minority-owned businesses, impressive venues and a vibrant brand of storytelling. Under The Radar Magazine had the privilege of exploring Augusta’s richness last month. Here are some activities that truly showcase its heritage and depth.

Schedule a visit for the Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History

The Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History and Conference Center opened in 1991. Laney, who was born during slavery and is known as Georgia’s most famous female Black educator, taught in Savannah, Macon and Augusta for a decade before founding her own school in 1883 in the basement of Christ Presbyterian Church in Augusta. Laney eventually named her school the Haines Institute after her biggest benefactor, Francine E.H. Haines.

She also founded the first Nurses’ Training Institute for Black females and organized the first Black high school football in Georgia. The museum features regular exhibits paying homage to Black achievement, with the most recent one celebrating the history of Black debutante clubs. It also honors the Augusta chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Incorporated, the organization that purchased the property. Museum Historian and Augusta native Corey Rogers serves as a treasure trove of information about both Laney as well as the city in which she built her career.

Lucy Laney Craft Museum

Explore the legacy of James Brown through cultural and historic landmarks

Augusta’s most revered native, James Brown, grew up in Augusta during the Great Depression and World War II. The self-taught musician’s sheer talent and resilience allowed him to become one of the most legendary artists of all time, and the city commemorates his legacy properly. The Augusta Museum of History is a great starting point to experience his larger than life persona through interactive kiosks, a variety of costumes and personal belongings, family photos, and audio-visual stations featuring concerts and recordings.

Other memorable landmarks include the life-size bronze statue of Brown wearing a cape and holding a microphone in downtown Augusta, a mural honoring the star painted by Cole Phail, the site of Brown’s childhood home and the Silas X. Floyd School where Brown attended as a student until the 7th grade.

James Brown Mural

Have brunch at the Black-owned Lenox On Tenth

Lenox On Tenth, a tapas and cocktails restaurant, opened in 2023. It was devised by Augusta locals Aris Reed as well as brothers Robert and Roderick Stokes. Located between century-old structures in the historic area in downtown Augusta, Lenox On Tenth is named after the Lenox Theater which was founded in 1916. The theater is also the rumored venue of where James Brown held his first talent show. Reed, who is from Los Angeles, hoped to bring big-city energy to Augusta. The eatery offers brunch on Saturdays and Sundays with savory options like french toast, lobster macaroni and cheese and shrimp and grits. The owners aren’t just knowledgeable about the cuisine they serve, they are also warm and hospitable as well.

Relax by by the Augusta Riverwalk along the banks of the Savannah River

One of Augusta’s most serene and relaxing sites is the Augusta Riverwalk, a multi-level brick trail along the banks of the Savannah River. Some of its features include a playground, fountains, picnic spaces and Heroes Overlook Memorial which recognizes community members that have been awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, the Distinguished Service Cross or the Navy Cross. At each end of the Riverwalk, there are two notable attractions: the Morris Museum of Art and the Augusta Museum of History. Both convey the intricacies of the American South. The Riverwalk is also the backdrop for festivals and concerts throughout the year.

Augusta Riverwalk

Catch a show at the historic Soul Bar

Soul Bar opened in 1995 and perfectly embodies the meaning of “dive bar.” Founders Coco and Jayson Rubio made sure that the venue’s interior featured James Brown memorabilia that capture his prolific dedication to funk and soul music. In addition to offering a drink menu that is more than affordable, Soul Bar also welcomes local musicians to perform on a regular basis. Over the years, more well known-acts have also graced its stage including Cat Power, Drive-By Truckers, Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, and Jennifer Nettles Band. Before his 2006 passing, James Brown visited the bar and gave it his official stamp of approval.

Soul Bar

Pick up a souvenir at Augusta and Co.

Right in the heart of downtown Augusta is Augusta and Co., an imaginative experience center that contains a plethora of information for natives and visitors alike. The space contains a rotating art gallery, southern goods, branded apparel and details on regional events and attractions. Whether you’re in search of a t-shirt, a candle, a painting, a savory treat or info on what’s happening in Augusta for the week, you’ve come to the right place.