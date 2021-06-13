Album Reviews

Web Exclusive

Marina (full name Marina Diamandis) has returned with a fifth studio album that is dripping with maturity and raises a middle finger to the old Marina and the Diamonds brand.

Travis’ debut album has a distinct identity in their decades-spanning catalog. Something of an oddity in a good way, there is more going on under the surface than its boldface first impression.

Knowing Kele Okereke, he was always going to have some form of album out this year. When last we heard from him, two years ago, he released two radically different projects; namely the musical Leave to Remain and 2042.