Album Reviews

Sunday, June 13th, 2021  
Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land

Marina
Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land

Jun 11, 2021 Web Exclusive

Marina (full name Marina Diamandis) has returned with a fifth studio album that is dripping with maturity and raises a middle finger to the old Marina and the Diamonds brand.

Good Feeling

Travis
Good Feeling

Jun 10, 2021 Web Exclusive

Travis’ debut album has a distinct identity in their decades-spanning catalog. Something of an oddity in a good way, there is more going on under the surface than its boldface first impression.

The Waves Pt. 1

Kele
The Waves Pt. 1

Jun 09, 2021 Web Exclusive

Knowing Kele Okereke, he was always going to have some form of album out this year. When last we heard from him, two years ago, he released two radically different projects; namely the musical Leave to Remain and 2042.

2016 Artist Survey: Tim Kasher of Cursive

2016 Artist Survey: Tim Kasher of Cursive
Kasher on 2016's Best Albums, Trump and the Election, Stranger Things, Friends, Obama, and Scary Movies

Feb 02, 2017 Issue # 59 - 15th Anniversary

For Under the Radar‘s 14th annual Artist Survey we emailed some of our favorite artists a few questions relating to 2016. We asked them about their favorite albums of the year and their thoughts on various notable 2016 news stories involving either the music industry or world events, as well as some quirkier personal questions.

Friend of the Devil: A Reckless Book
Image

May 26, 2021 Web Exclusive

Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips continue to do everything right with the second installment in their hardcover series for Image. This time around it’s 1985 and freelance badass Ethan Reckless must go up against skinheads and Satanists to solve the mystery of a missing starlet.

Clint Brownlee
Vs.

May 23, 2021

The 154th installment of Bloomsbury’s 33 1/3 paperback series takes on Pearl Jam’s sophomore album, Vs.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard's Stu Mackenzie on "Butterfly 3000" and Their Incredible Fanbase

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s Stu Mackenzie on “Butterfly 3000” and Their Incredible Fanbase

Jun 11, 2021 Web Exclusive

Often, when listening to the dense, lush, lively music of Australian band, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, the idea of people dancing mesmerized around a fire comes to mind. The group has a vast, at times cultish following that is borne from the band’s at times labyrinth-like songs. If a record was a menu, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s music would offer a cornucopia feast.

Danny Elfman on His First Solo Album in 37 Years and "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

Danny Elfman on His First Solo Album in 37 Years and “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Jun 11, 2021 Web Exclusive

The famed, prolific composer, and multi-instrumentalist, Danny Elfman, is a walking, talking opus. While some artists make a career of performance art, Elfman’s career is often seemingly performance art, embodied or personified.

Pleased to meet you

Easy Life on Their Debut Album “Life’s a Beach”

Jun 08, 2021

In a year when everything seemed to go to pot, Murray Matravers, frontman of Leicester, England-based band Easy Life wrote his chirpy songs for Life’s a Beach—a debut album of pure escapism that doesn’t shy away from darker themes. It taps nicely into our collective need for a holiday from the things that were bringing us down, and in this moment, might be the perfect soundtrack for our journey out of lockdown.

Tribeca 2021: 10 Films We Are Most Excited To See

Jun 08, 2021

This year’s Tribeca Film Festival is one of the first American film festivals to return to a somewhat normal structure. Tribeca has a lot on offer across its in-person, distanced outdoor screenings around New York City and virtual screenings. The festival’s broad lineup includes everything from big name premieres, such as the opening night film, In The Heights, and Steven Soderbergh’s highly anticipated No Sudden Move, to a variety of much smaller films. Plus, with the 129 films of the “2020 Official Selection’’ section of the festival, the Tribeca Film Festival will be making up for both last year’s cancelled festival, and a tough year for movies in general.

Here are just 10 of the many films we can’t wait to see from the festival’s gigantic lineup, as selected by Under the Radar film critic, Kaveh Jalinous, who will be covering the fest.

(tribecafilm.com/festival/film)

Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009


Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020

Radiohead – Reflecting on the 20th Anniversary of “Amnesiac”

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

