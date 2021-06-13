Album Reviews
Marina
Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land
Jun 11, 2021 Web Exclusive
Marina (full name Marina Diamandis) has returned with a fifth studio album that is dripping with maturity and raises a middle finger to the old Marina and the Diamonds brand.
Travis
Good Feeling
Jun 10, 2021 Web Exclusive
Travis’ debut album has a distinct identity in their decades-spanning catalog. Something of an oddity in a good way, there is more going on under the surface than its boldface first impression.
Kele
The Waves Pt. 1
Jun 09, 2021 Web Exclusive
Knowing Kele Okereke, he was always going to have some form of album out this year. When last we heard from him, two years ago, he released two radically different projects; namely the musical Leave to Remain and 2042.
Classic Interviews
2016 Artist Survey: Tim Kasher of Cursive
Kasher on 2016's Best Albums, Trump and the Election, Stranger Things, Friends, Obama, and Scary Movies
Feb 02, 2017 Issue # 59 - 15th Anniversary
For Under the Radar‘s 14th annual Artist Survey we emailed some of our favorite artists a few questions relating to 2016. We asked them about their favorite albums of the year and their thoughts on various notable 2016 news stories involving either the music industry or world events, as well as some quirkier personal questions.
News
8 Best Songs of the Week: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, W.H. Lung, The Goon Sax, and More
Jun 11, 2021
Welcome to the 22nd Songs of the Week of 2021. Admittedly, there weren’t too many new songs that overly impressed us this week. We almost considered taking a week off. But there were enough tracks of note to keep us in the game. Still, we only came up with a Top 8, instead of our usual Top 10 (or sometimes we have an expanded Top 12).
Interviews
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s Stu Mackenzie on “Butterfly 3000” and Their Incredible Fanbase
Jun 11, 2021 Web Exclusive
Often, when listening to the dense, lush, lively music of Australian band, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, the idea of people dancing mesmerized around a fire comes to mind. The group has a vast, at times cultish following that is borne from the band’s at times labyrinth-like songs. If a record was a menu, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s music would offer a cornucopia feast.
Danny Elfman on His First Solo Album in 37 Years and “The Nightmare Before Christmas”
Jun 11, 2021 Web Exclusive
The famed, prolific composer, and multi-instrumentalist, Danny Elfman, is a walking, talking opus. While some artists make a career of performance art, Elfman’s career is often seemingly performance art, embodied or personified.
Pleased to meet you
Easy Life on Their Debut Album “Life’s a Beach”
Jun 08, 2021
In a year when everything seemed to go to pot, Murray Matravers, frontman of Leicester, England-based band Easy Life wrote his chirpy songs for Life’s a Beach—a debut album of pure escapism that doesn’t shy away from darker themes. It taps nicely into our collective need for a holiday from the things that were bringing us down, and in this moment, might be the perfect soundtrack for our journey out of lockdown.
Lists
Tribeca 2021: 10 Films We Are Most Excited To See
Jun 08, 2021
This year’s Tribeca Film Festival is one of the first American film festivals to return to a somewhat normal structure. Tribeca has a lot on offer across its in-person, distanced outdoor screenings around New York City and virtual screenings. The festival’s broad lineup includes everything from big name premieres, such as the opening night film, In The Heights, and Steven Soderbergh’s highly anticipated No Sudden Move, to a variety of much smaller films. Plus, with the 129 films of the “2020 Official Selection’’ section of the festival, the Tribeca Film Festival will be making up for both last year’s cancelled festival, and a tough year for movies in general.
Here are just 10 of the many films we can’t wait to see from the festival’s gigantic lineup, as selected by Under the Radar film critic, Kaveh Jalinous, who will be covering the fest.
Galleries
Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009
Live reviews
Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Hull noise merchants Cannibal Animal play a sensational live streamed gig through lockdown
Blog
Radiohead – Reflecting on the 20th Anniversary of “Amnesiac”
Jun 11, 2021
Twenty years ago, Radiohead released Amnesiac, their fifth studio album overall and their second full-length album release in less than a year at that point.
Most Recent
- 8 Best Songs of the Week: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, W.H. Lung, The Goon Sax, and More (News) — Songs of the Week, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, W.H. Lung, Lucy Dacus, José González, Madi Diaz, The Goon Sax, illuminati hotties, Jessie Ware
- Wolf Alice Share Videos for “Delicious Things” and “The Beach” (News) — Wolf Alice
- Danny Elfman – Stream His First Solo Album in 37 Years and Read Our New Interview with Him (News) — Danny Elfman
- W.H. Lung Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Pearl in the Palm” (News) — W.H. Lung
- Jessie Ware – Stream Her New Deluxe Edition Featuring Eight Bonus Tracks (News) — Jessie Ware, Kindness