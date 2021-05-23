Album Reviews
CHAI
WINK
May 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)
After a handful of runs through the United States, invariably a little American culture has started to work its way into CHAI’s repertoire. Not only that, Mana, Kana, Yuuki, and Yuna have picked up some friends along the way.
Marinero
Hella Love
May 21, 2021 Web Exclusive
Jess Sylvester’s (aka Marinero) debut for Sub Pop imprint Hardly Art is an openly penned love letter to an earlier era of San Francisco, his parents’ roots, and the joys of music.
Mdou Moctar
Afrique Victime
May 20, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)
Tuareg songwriter/guitarist Mdou Moctar first wriggled into broader consciousness a decade ago with “Tahoultine,” a song on the compilation Music from Saharan Cellphones.
Classic Interviews
Michael Ian Black
Fool Me Once
May 25, 2011 Web Exclusive
As indie bands and comedians have been sharing bills long enough that it’s no longer a novelty, the question of whether they should is rarely asked. But Michael Ian Black has always been the inquisitive sort, and after years of sharing stages with music acts, he has some questions.
News
10 Best Songs of the Week: Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen, Japanese Breakfast, and More
May 21, 2021
Welcome to the 19th Songs of the Week of 2021. This week there was finally a ceasefire in the latest Israeli Palestinian conflict.
Interviews
Georgia Anne Muldrow on Her New Album “Vweto III”
May 21, 2021 Web Exclusive
Black Lives Matter isn’t merely a worthy cause for Georgia Anne Muldrow. It’s instead the bare minimum, says the socially conscious alt-R&B Grammy nominee. “We can begin to not only advocate for Black people, but to adore them. Not just Black Lives Mattering,” Muldrow tells Under the Radar over Zoom ahead of the release of her new album, Vweto III (which is out today).
CHAI on “WINK”
May 20, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)
When the members of the Japanese four-piece band CHAI were younger they never would have imagined collaborating with their idols. Twins Mana and Kana along with high school pal, Yuna, and future friend, Yuuki, were happy just to be making their own music. But with an infectious stage show along with a message of pink positivity, friends came quickly.
Pleased to meet you
Laundromat On His 3 EPs Red, Green, And Blue
May 03, 2021
Meet Brighton based Toby Hayes aka Laundromat, who’s put out three critically acclaimed EPs since lockdown began.
Lists
Ranked: Oasis’ Discography Inclusive of Studio, Live and Compilation Albums
Apr 06, 2021
For years I have stood firm that Noel Gallagher didn’t have more than two substantial Oasis albums in him: Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. The Masterplan, a collection of B-sides and non-album singles would be the third, but Noel believed he had so many great songs, these could be relegated to the B-list.
It’s a painful stretch to cobble together a fourth album from the odd song buried here and there in the remaining five studio albums and later B-sides the iconic group released before imploding in spectacular fashion. The visceral and unifying impact of the debut album and its quick and even more impactful follow-up made the predictability and uninspired subsequent albums all that much more disappointing.
This is coming from someone who is a firm “stan.” Between Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? I lost my sister. The Oasis songs on those albums, and their B-sides made me feel supercharged. Noel’s and Liam’s mouthy confidence and swagger-filled presence made them seem immortal—something that was very attractive to me at a time when mortality was all too real. While their presence grew larger than life, the music didn’t follow suit. Still, I clung to the one or two songs per album that didn’t suck and counted on the brothers for that immortality factor, knowing it would persist, even if the music did not.
Here are the Oasis albums—studio, compilation and live—ranked in order of personal preference. Not included is the infamous interview “album,” which arguably could be considered an exceptional product from the two central figures of the band. —Lily Moayeri
Live reviews
Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Hull noise merchants Cannibal Animal play a sensational live streamed gig through lockdown
Blog
Elvis Costello – Reflecting on the 30th Anniversary of “Mighty Like a Rose”
May 14, 2021
Thirty years ago today, Elvis Costello released Mighty Like a Rose, his 13th studio album overall and his second for Warner Bros. following the successful 1989 album Spike, which produced “Veronica,” to date his only U.S. Top 20 hit.
