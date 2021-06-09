 Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 9th, 2021  
Subscribe

Album Reviews

The Waves Pt. 1

Kele
The Waves Pt. 1

Jun 09, 2021 Web Exclusive

Knowing Kele Okereke, he was always going to have some form of album out this year. When last we heard from him, two years ago, he released two radically different projects; namely the musical Leave to Remain and 2042.

Start Here

The Gloria Record
Start Here

Jun 08, 2021 Web Exclusive

Originally released by the Arena Rock Recording Company in the spring of 2002, and reissued with an extra side of demo and live gems this past April by Big Scary Monsters, the first and only full-length from The Gloria Record is an accomplished song cycle and a dewy eyed vision of what might have been.

Tomorrows III

Son Lux
Tomorrows III

Jun 07, 2021 Web Exclusive

Son Lux—the project of Ryan Lott, Rafiq Bhatia, and Ian Chang—have reached the point in their career where their artistic vision is so beautifully honed that it feels as if they can do no wrong.

Classic Interviews

Alvvays on “Antisocialites”

Alvvays on “Antisocialites”
More Songs About Parties and Punks

Sep 05, 2017 Alvvays

The Undertones sang “it’s not so easy knowing we’ll be heard” and “a lot less time, but a lot more care” on “More Songs About Chocolate and Girls,” the opening track of their second album, 1980’s Hypnotised.

Comic Book Reviews

Friend of the Devil: A Reckless Book
Image

May 26, 2021 Web Exclusive

Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips continue to do everything right with the second installment in their hardcover series for Image. This time around it’s 1985 and freelance badass Ethan Reckless must go up against skinheads and Satanists to solve the mystery of a missing starlet.

Book Reviews

Clint Brownlee
Vs.

May 23, 2021

The 154th installment of Bloomsbury’s 33 1/3 paperback series takes on Pearl Jam’s sophomore album, Vs.

Interviews

Garbage’s Shirley Manson on “No God No Masters”

Garbage’s Shirley Manson on “No God No Masters”

Jun 09, 2021 Web Exclusive

Shirley Manson, who is the frontperson for the platinum-selling rock band, Garbage, has both learned and done quite a bit in the 25 years she’s been in the public eye.

The End: Ben Schneider of Lord Huron

The End: Ben Schneider of Lord Huron

Jun 04, 2021 Web Exclusive

To end out the week, we ask Ben Schneider, frontman of Lord Huron, some questions about endings and death.

More interviews:

Pleased to meet you

Easy Life on Their Debut Album “Life’s a Beach”

Jun 08, 2021

In a year when everything seemed to go to pot, Murray Matravers, frontman of Leicester, England-based band Easy Life wrote his chirpy songs for Life’s a Beach—a debut album of pure escapism that doesn’t shy away from darker themes. It taps nicely into our collective need for a holiday from the things that were bringing us down, and in this moment, might be the perfect soundtrack for our journey out of lockdown.

More Pleased to Meet You:

Lists

Tribeca 2021: 10 Films We Are Most Excited To See

Jun 08, 2021

This year’s Tribeca Film Festival is one of the first American film festivals to return to a somewhat normal structure. Tribeca has a lot on offer across its in-person, distanced outdoor screenings around New York City and virtual screenings. The festival’s broad lineup includes everything from big name premieres, such as the opening night film, In The Heights, and Steven Soderbergh’s highly anticipated No Sudden Move, to a variety of much smaller films. Plus, with the 129 films of the “2020 Official Selection’’ section of the festival, the Tribeca Film Festival will be making up for both last year’s cancelled festival, and a tough year for movies in general.

Here are just 10 of the many films we can’t wait to see from the festival’s gigantic lineup, as selected by Under the Radar film critic, Kaveh Jalinous, who will be covering the fest.

(tribecafilm.com/festival/film)

More lists:

Galleries

Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009


More galleries:

Live reviews

Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020

Blog

X – Reflecting on the 40th Anniversary of “Wild Gift”

X – Reflecting on the 40th Anniversary of “Wild Gift”

May 31, 2021 By Matthew Berlyant

It’s hard to believe that X’s second album Wild Gift is 40 this year. It jumps out of the speakers, immediately grabbing the listener’s attention, and still sounds like it was recorded just the other day.

More blog posts:

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent