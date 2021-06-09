Album Reviews
Kele
The Waves Pt. 1
Jun 09, 2021 Web Exclusive
Knowing Kele Okereke, he was always going to have some form of album out this year. When last we heard from him, two years ago, he released two radically different projects; namely the musical Leave to Remain and 2042.
The Gloria Record
Start Here
Jun 08, 2021 Web Exclusive
Originally released by the Arena Rock Recording Company in the spring of 2002, and reissued with an extra side of demo and live gems this past April by Big Scary Monsters, the first and only full-length from The Gloria Record is an accomplished song cycle and a dewy eyed vision of what might have been.
Son Lux
Tomorrows III
Jun 07, 2021 Web Exclusive
Son Lux—the project of Ryan Lott, Rafiq Bhatia, and Ian Chang—have reached the point in their career where their artistic vision is so beautifully honed that it feels as if they can do no wrong.
Alvvays on “Antisocialites”
More Songs About Parties and Punks
Sep 05, 2017 Alvvays
The Undertones sang “it’s not so easy knowing we’ll be heard” and “a lot less time, but a lot more care” on “More Songs About Chocolate and Girls,” the opening track of their second album, 1980’s Hypnotised.
The Goon Sax Share Video for New Song “Psychic”
Jun 09, 2021
Australian trio The Goon Sax are releasing a new album, Mirror II, on July 9 via Matador, their first for the label. Now they have shared its second single, “Psychic,” via a video for the new song.
Garbage’s Shirley Manson on “No God No Masters”
Jun 09, 2021 Web Exclusive
Shirley Manson, who is the frontperson for the platinum-selling rock band, Garbage, has both learned and done quite a bit in the 25 years she’s been in the public eye.
The End: Ben Schneider of Lord Huron
Jun 04, 2021 Web Exclusive
To end out the week, we ask Ben Schneider, frontman of Lord Huron, some questions about endings and death.
Pleased to meet you
Easy Life on Their Debut Album “Life’s a Beach”
Jun 08, 2021
In a year when everything seemed to go to pot, Murray Matravers, frontman of Leicester, England-based band Easy Life wrote his chirpy songs for Life’s a Beach—a debut album of pure escapism that doesn’t shy away from darker themes. It taps nicely into our collective need for a holiday from the things that were bringing us down, and in this moment, might be the perfect soundtrack for our journey out of lockdown.
Tribeca 2021: 10 Films We Are Most Excited To See
Jun 08, 2021
This year’s Tribeca Film Festival is one of the first American film festivals to return to a somewhat normal structure. Tribeca has a lot on offer across its in-person, distanced outdoor screenings around New York City and virtual screenings. The festival’s broad lineup includes everything from big name premieres, such as the opening night film, In The Heights, and Steven Soderbergh’s highly anticipated No Sudden Move, to a variety of much smaller films. Plus, with the 129 films of the “2020 Official Selection’’ section of the festival, the Tribeca Film Festival will be making up for both last year’s cancelled festival, and a tough year for movies in general.
Here are just 10 of the many films we can’t wait to see from the festival’s gigantic lineup, as selected by Under the Radar film critic, Kaveh Jalinous, who will be covering the fest.
Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009
Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Hull noise merchants Cannibal Animal play a sensational live streamed gig through lockdown
X – Reflecting on the 40th Anniversary of “Wild Gift”
May 31, 2021
It’s hard to believe that X’s second album Wild Gift is 40 this year. It jumps out of the speakers, immediately grabbing the listener’s attention, and still sounds like it was recorded just the other day.
