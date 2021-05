Album Reviews

Web Exclusive

The music video for “Ducter,” the closing track on black midi’s 2019 debut Schlagenheim, featured prominent visuals of recognizable images like cities and classical portraits melting into digital oblivion. It was a fitting visual metaphor for the band’s approach on that album: familiar instrumentation and identifiable influences, blown up in a destructive, thrashy blur.

Web Exclusive

If, as some critics claim, guitar music is dead then it appears New York power trio UV-TV didn’t get the memo. On their third full-length studio album Always Something, founding members Rose Vastola (guitars/vox) and Ian Bernacett (guitars), plus latest recruit Ian Rose (drums), have finessed their sound, finding beauty in chaos and crafting soaring melodies whilst still staying true their restless DIY punk spirit.

Web Exclusive

Bachelor is a new collaboration from two of indie’s most expressive and acclaimed songwriters of recent years: Melina Duterte of Jay Som and Ellen Kempner of Palehound. Fans could likely already see that this was a match made in heaven.