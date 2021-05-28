Album Reviews
black midi
Cavalcade
May 28, 2021 Web Exclusive
The music video for “Ducter,” the closing track on black midi’s 2019 debut Schlagenheim, featured prominent visuals of recognizable images like cities and classical portraits melting into digital oblivion. It was a fitting visual metaphor for the band’s approach on that album: familiar instrumentation and identifiable influences, blown up in a destructive, thrashy blur.
UV-TV
Always Something
May 28, 2021 Web Exclusive
If, as some critics claim, guitar music is dead then it appears New York power trio UV-TV didn’t get the memo. On their third full-length studio album Always Something, founding members Rose Vastola (guitars/vox) and Ian Bernacett (guitars), plus latest recruit Ian Rose (drums), have finessed their sound, finding beauty in chaos and crafting soaring melodies whilst still staying true their restless DIY punk spirit.
Bachelor
Doomin’ Sun
May 27, 2021 Web Exclusive
Bachelor is a new collaboration from two of indie’s most expressive and acclaimed songwriters of recent years: Melina Duterte of Jay Som and Ellen Kempner of Palehound. Fans could likely already see that this was a match made in heaven.
2014 Artist Survey: Happyness
Jonny Allan on Plans for 2015, U2's Free Album, First Celebrity Crush, Mark Kozelek, and the Question He's Tired of Answering
Jan 21, 2015 Artist Surveys 2014
For Under the Radar’s 12th annual Artist Survey we emailed some of our favorite artists a few questions relating to 2014. We asked them about their favorite albums of the year and their thoughts on various notable 2014 news stories involving either the music industry or world events, as well as some quirkier personal questions.
Yndi Debuts New Album Noir Brésil- Stream It Here
May 28, 2021
Franco-Brazilian artist, composer, and producer Yndi is back today, sharing her debut album Noir Brésil, out now via Nascimento/Grand Musique Management. Though Noir Brésil is billed as Yndi’s debut record, some may recognize her from her previous work as Dream Koala. Yndi retired the moniker in 2017, retreating from the stage to begin writing Noir Brésil.
Bachelor – Ellen Kempner and Melina Duterte on “Doomin’ Sun” and Their Friendship
May 27, 2021 Web Exclusive
Bachelor is the recently formed duo of Palehound’s Ellen Kempner and Jay Som’s Melina Duterte. The now fast friends originally met on a brief run of West Coast dates in 2017, which budded into a series of cross-country online hangs over the years.
Violent Femmes – Gordon Gano on “Blister in the Sun” and 40 Years With the Band
May 24, 2021 Web Exclusive
As soon as the bouncy guitar riff from Violent Femmes’ enduring pop hit, “Blister in the Sun,” comes on the stereo, likely you’re immediately boosted into a good mood. Then the childlike snare drums clap and the helium-like singing voice of the band’s frontman, Gordon Gano, comes in and the melody-induced grin on your face is complete. But how did that song come about? Why did Gano first write it?
Sennen Announce 15th Anniversary Edition of “Widows”
May 27, 2021
Shoegaze outfit Sennen reissue critically acclaimed debut Widows in July for a special 15th anniversary edition on Sonic Cathedral.
Ranked: Oasis’ Discography Inclusive of Studio, Live and Compilation Albums
Apr 06, 2021
For years I have stood firm that Noel Gallagher didn’t have more than two substantial Oasis albums in him: Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. The Masterplan, a collection of B-sides and non-album singles would be the third, but Noel believed he had so many great songs, these could be relegated to the B-list.
It’s a painful stretch to cobble together a fourth album from the odd song buried here and there in the remaining five studio albums and later B-sides the iconic group released before imploding in spectacular fashion. The visceral and unifying impact of the debut album and its quick and even more impactful follow-up made the predictability and uninspired subsequent albums all that much more disappointing.
This is coming from someone who is a firm “stan.” Between Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? I lost my sister. The Oasis songs on those albums, and their B-sides made me feel supercharged. Noel’s and Liam’s mouthy confidence and swagger-filled presence made them seem immortal—something that was very attractive to me at a time when mortality was all too real. While their presence grew larger than life, the music didn’t follow suit. Still, I clung to the one or two songs per album that didn’t suck and counted on the brothers for that immortality factor, knowing it would persist, even if the music did not.
Here are the Oasis albums—studio, compilation and live—ranked in order of personal preference. Not included is the infamous interview “album,” which arguably could be considered an exceptional product from the two central figures of the band. —Lily Moayeri
Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Hull noise merchants Cannibal Animal play a sensational live streamed gig through lockdown
Elvis Costello – Reflecting on the 30th Anniversary of “Mighty Like a Rose”
May 14, 2021
Thirty years ago today, Elvis Costello released Mighty Like a Rose, his 13th studio album overall and his second for Warner Bros. following the successful 1989 album Spike, which produced “Veronica,” to date his only U.S. Top 20 hit.