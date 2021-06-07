Album Reviews
Son Lux
Tomorrows III
Jun 07, 2021
Son Lux—the project of Ryan Lott, Rafiq Bhatia, and Ian Chang—have reached the point in their career where their artistic vision is so beautifully honed that it feels as if they can do no wrong.
Cult of Dom Keller
They Carried The Dead In A U.F.O.
Jun 07, 2021
East Midlands based experimental rockers Cult of Dom Keller return with masterful fifth LP.
Liz Phair
Soberish
Jun 04, 2021
After more than a decade, Liz Phair has finally reemerged to deliver her seventh album.
Classic Interviews
Society
Secrets and Soul
Jan 24, 2014
In the summer of 2012 a song titled “All That We’ve Become” surfaced as an extremely limited 7” single across various U.K. record stores. Though attributed to the name Society, the track itself might have well been made by a figment of fans’ imaginations, as numerous blogs and press outlets were unable to determine who was responsible for the song’s pleasing mix of sampled beats and classic soul.
News
12 Best Songs of the Week: Japanese Breakfast, CHVRCHES and Robert Smith, Wolf Alice, and More
Jun 04, 2021
Welcome to the 21st Songs of the Week of 2021. We figured it would be a quiet week for new songs, with Monday being a holiday here in America, but we were wrong.
Interviews
The End: Ben Schneider of Lord Huron
Jun 04, 2021
To end out the week, we ask Ben Schneider, frontman of Lord Huron, some questions about endings and death.
Sérgio Mendes on Brasil 66, Herb Alpert, Doubt, and His New PBS Documentary
Jun 03, 2021
In the span of about six decades, the famed Brazilian composer and performer, Sérgio Mendes, has worked with Cannonball Adderly, Herb Alpert, Lani Hall, Quincy Jones, John Legend, Will.i.am, and many others. In each collaboration, Mendes brings his lighthearted, though thoughtful spirit to the music he produces.
Pleased to meet you
Laundromat On His 3 EPs Red, Green, And Blue
May 03, 2021
Meet Brighton based Toby Hayes aka Laundromat, who’s put out three critically acclaimed EPs since lockdown began.
Lists
Ranked: Oasis’ Discography Inclusive of Studio, Live and Compilation Albums
Apr 06, 2021
For years I have stood firm that Noel Gallagher didn’t have more than two substantial Oasis albums in him: Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. The Masterplan, a collection of B-sides and non-album singles would be the third, but Noel believed he had so many great songs, these could be relegated to the B-list.
It’s a painful stretch to cobble together a fourth album from the odd song buried here and there in the remaining five studio albums and later B-sides the iconic group released before imploding in spectacular fashion. The visceral and unifying impact of the debut album and its quick and even more impactful follow-up made the predictability and uninspired subsequent albums all that much more disappointing.
This is coming from someone who is a firm “stan.” Between Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? I lost my sister. The Oasis songs on those albums, and their B-sides made me feel supercharged. Noel’s and Liam’s mouthy confidence and swagger-filled presence made them seem immortal—something that was very attractive to me at a time when mortality was all too real. While their presence grew larger than life, the music didn’t follow suit. Still, I clung to the one or two songs per album that didn’t suck and counted on the brothers for that immortality factor, knowing it would persist, even if the music did not.
Here are the Oasis albums—studio, compilation and live—ranked in order of personal preference. Not included is the infamous interview “album,” which arguably could be considered an exceptional product from the two central figures of the band. —Lily Moayeri
Live reviews
Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Hull noise merchants Cannibal Animal play a sensational live streamed gig through lockdown
Blog
X – Reflecting on the 40th Anniversary of “Wild Gift”
May 31, 2021
It’s hard to believe that X’s second album Wild Gift is 40 this year. It jumps out of the speakers, immediately grabbing the listener’s attention, and still sounds like it was recorded just the other day.
