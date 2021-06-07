 Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, June 7th, 2021  
Subscribe

Album Reviews

Tomorrows III

Son Lux
Tomorrows III

Jun 07, 2021 Web Exclusive

Son Lux—the project of Ryan Lott, Rafiq Bhatia, and Ian Chang—have reached the point in their career where their artistic vision is so beautifully honed that it feels as if they can do no wrong.

They Carried The Dead In A U.F.O.

Cult of Dom Keller
They Carried The Dead In A U.F.O.

Jun 07, 2021 Web Exclusive

East Midlands based experimental rockers Cult of Dom Keller return with masterful fifth LP.

Soberish

Liz Phair
Soberish

Jun 04, 2021 Web Exclusive

After more than a decade, Liz Phair has finally reemerged to deliver her seventh album.

Classic Interviews

Self-Portrait: Juliana Hatfield

Self-Portrait: Juliana Hatfield
My Hands Are Tools

Apr 25, 2019 Web Exclusive

For our recurring Self-Portrait feature we ask a musician to take a self-portrait photo (or paint/draw a self-portrait) and write a list of personal things about themselves, things that their fans might not already know about them. This Self-Portrait is by Juliana Hatfield.

Comic Book Reviews

Friend of the Devil: A Reckless Book
Image

May 26, 2021 Web Exclusive

Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips continue to do everything right with the second installment in their hardcover series for Image. This time around it’s 1985 and freelance badass Ethan Reckless must go up against skinheads and Satanists to solve the mystery of a missing starlet.

Book Reviews

Clint Brownlee
Vs.

May 23, 2021

The 154th installment of Bloomsbury’s 33 1/3 paperback series takes on Pearl Jam’s sophomore album, Vs.

Interviews

The End: Ben Schneider of Lord Huron

The End: Ben Schneider of Lord Huron

Jun 04, 2021 Web Exclusive

To end out the week, we ask Ben Schneider, frontman of Lord Huron, some questions about endings and death.

Sérgio Mendes on Brasil 66, Herb Alpert, Doubt, and His New PBS Documentary

Sérgio Mendes on Brasil 66, Herb Alpert, Doubt, and His New PBS Documentary

Jun 03, 2021 Web Exclusive

In the span of about six decades, the famed Brazilian composer and performer, Sérgio Mendes, has worked with Cannonball Adderly, Herb Alpert, Lani Hall, Quincy Jones, John Legend, Will.i.am, and many others. In each collaboration, Mendes brings his lighthearted, though thoughtful spirit to the music he produces.

More interviews:

Pleased to meet you

Laundromat On His 3 EPs Red, Green, And Blue

May 03, 2021

Meet Brighton based Toby Hayes aka Laundromat, who’s put out three critically acclaimed EPs since lockdown began.

More Pleased to Meet You:

Lists

Ranked: Oasis’ Discography Inclusive of Studio, Live and Compilation Albums

Apr 06, 2021

For years I have stood firm that Noel Gallagher didn’t have more than two substantial Oasis albums in him: Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. The Masterplan, a collection of B-sides and non-album singles would be the third, but Noel believed he had so many great songs, these could be relegated to the B-list.

It’s a painful stretch to cobble together a fourth album from the odd song buried here and there in the remaining five studio albums and later B-sides the iconic group released before imploding in spectacular fashion. The visceral and unifying impact of the debut album and its quick and even more impactful follow-up made the predictability and uninspired subsequent albums all that much more disappointing.

This is coming from someone who is a firm “stan.” Between Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? I lost my sister. The Oasis songs on those albums, and their B-sides made me feel supercharged. Noel’s and Liam’s mouthy confidence and swagger-filled presence made them seem immortal—something that was very attractive to me at a time when mortality was all too real. While their presence grew larger than life, the music didn’t follow suit. Still, I clung to the one or two songs per album that didn’t suck and counted on the brothers for that immortality factor, knowing it would persist, even if the music did not.

Here are the Oasis albums—studio, compilation and live—ranked in order of personal preference. Not included is the infamous interview “album,” which arguably could be considered an exceptional product from the two central figures of the band. —Lily Moayeri

More lists:

Galleries

Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009


More galleries:

Live reviews

Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020

Blog

X – Reflecting on the 40th Anniversary of “Wild Gift”

X – Reflecting on the 40th Anniversary of “Wild Gift”

May 31, 2021 By Matthew Berlyant

It’s hard to believe that X’s second album Wild Gift is 40 this year. It jumps out of the speakers, immediately grabbing the listener’s attention, and still sounds like it was recorded just the other day.

More blog posts:

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent