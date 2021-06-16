Album Reviews

 Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 16th, 2021  
The Death of Pop
Jun 16, 2021 Web Exclusive

Ambient synthpop duo The Death of Pop release much vaunted second long player, Seconds.

The Flaming Lips
Jun 15, 2021 Web Exclusive

Initially compiled as an intended promo-only CD to complement The Flaming Lips’ breakthrough ninth album, The Soft Bulletin Companion has persevered across the span of two decades while remaining of interest to fans of the band, finally earning itself a limited double vinyl release for Record Store Day.

Vinok
Jun 15, 2021 Web Exclusive

Priding themselves on authenticity, global awareness, and insightful lyricism, Ukraine’s Vinok blends indie art-pop structures and gritty grunge instrumentation.

Classic Interviews

The End: Neil Hannon of The Divine Comedy on Endings and Death
"There is no hell this devil-bloke could devise which could match what is performed on a daily basis in the meat industry."

Mar 10, 2017 The Divine Comedy

To end out the week, we ask The Divine Comedy frontman/main creative force Neil Hannon some questions about endings and death. The Northern Irish singer/songwriter is known for his highly literate and often amusing orchestral pop songs (“The Booklovers” from 1994’s Promenade consists of Hannon reading off a list of his favorite authors).

Friend of the Devil: A Reckless Book
Image

May 26, 2021 Web Exclusive

Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips continue to do everything right with the second installment in their hardcover series for Image. This time around it’s 1985 and freelance badass Ethan Reckless must go up against skinheads and Satanists to solve the mystery of a missing starlet.

Clint Brownlee
Vs.

May 23, 2021

The 154th installment of Bloomsbury’s 33 1/3 paperback series takes on Pearl Jam’s sophomore album, Vs.

Austin Winsberg on “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Jun 15, 2021 Web Exclusive

The core of a great song—a truly great composition that reaches beyond typical marketplace constraints—is all about connection. Somehow in the span of a few minutes, the listener is given language and imagery for their own emotions and experiences. It’s company for the journey, so to speak, and it’s the substance that makes a track memorable even in a digital era.This same connection is at the heart of NBC’s musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Not only does the show itself use many songs that would fit the aforementioned description, but show creator Austin Winsberg aspires for the Emmy-winning show to provide the same connection for viewers.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s Stu Mackenzie on “Butterfly 3000” and Their Incredible Fanbase

Jun 11, 2021 Web Exclusive

Often, when listening to the dense, lush, lively music of Australian band, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, the idea of people dancing mesmerized around a fire comes to mind. The group has a vast, at times cultish following that is borne from the band’s at times labyrinth-like songs. If a record was a menu, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s music would offer a cornucopia feast.

Pleased to meet you

Easy Life on Their Debut Album “Life’s a Beach”

Jun 08, 2021

In a year when everything seemed to go to pot, Murray Matravers, frontman of Leicester, England-based band Easy Life wrote his chirpy songs for Life’s a Beach—a debut album of pure escapism that doesn’t shy away from darker themes. It taps nicely into our collective need for a holiday from the things that were bringing us down, and in this moment, might be the perfect soundtrack for our journey out of lockdown.

Tribeca 2021: 10 Films We Are Most Excited To See

Jun 08, 2021

This year’s Tribeca Film Festival is one of the first American film festivals to return to a somewhat normal structure. Tribeca has a lot on offer across its in-person, distanced outdoor screenings around New York City and virtual screenings. The festival’s broad lineup includes everything from big name premieres, such as the opening night film, In The Heights, and Steven Soderbergh’s highly anticipated No Sudden Move, to a variety of much smaller films. Plus, with the 129 films of the “2020 Official Selection’’ section of the festival, the Tribeca Film Festival will be making up for both last year’s cancelled festival, and a tough year for movies in general.

Here are just 10 of the many films we can’t wait to see from the festival’s gigantic lineup, as selected by Under the Radar film critic, Kaveh Jalinous, who will be covering the fest.

Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009


Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020

Radiohead – Reflecting on the 20th Anniversary of “Amnesiac”

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

