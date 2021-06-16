Album Reviews
The Death of Pop
Seconds
Jun 16, 2021 Web Exclusive
Ambient synthpop duo The Death of Pop release much vaunted second long player, Seconds.
The Flaming Lips
The Soft Bulletin Companion
Jun 15, 2021 Web Exclusive
Initially compiled as an intended promo-only CD to complement The Flaming Lips’ breakthrough ninth album, The Soft Bulletin Companion has persevered across the span of two decades while remaining of interest to fans of the band, finally earning itself a limited double vinyl release for Record Store Day.
Vinok
Holy Fool
Jun 15, 2021 Web Exclusive
Priding themselves on authenticity, global awareness, and insightful lyricism, Ukraine’s Vinok blends indie art-pop structures and gritty grunge instrumentation.
The End: Neil Hannon of The Divine Comedy on Endings and Death
"There is no hell this devil-bloke could devise which could match what is performed on a daily basis in the meat industry."
Mar 10, 2017 The Divine Comedy
To end out the week, we ask The Divine Comedy frontman/main creative force Neil Hannon some questions about endings and death. The Northern Irish singer/songwriter is known for his highly literate and often amusing orchestral pop songs (“The Booklovers” from 1994’s Promenade consists of Hannon reading off a list of his favorite authors).
HEALTH and Tyler Bates Share New DC Comics-Related Song “ANTI-LIFE” (Feat. Chino Moreno)
Jun 15, 2021
HEALTH have teamed up with Tyler Bates for the new song “ANTI-LIFE,” which also features Chino Moreno. It is the latest single to be taken from Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack, which is a soundtrack to the DC Comics series Dark Nights: Death Metal, and is due out digitally on This Friday via Loma Vista. The song is inspired by the villain Darkseid and his quest for the Anti-Life equation.
Austin Winsberg on “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”
Jun 15, 2021 Web Exclusive
The core of a great song—a truly great composition that reaches beyond typical marketplace constraints—is all about connection. Somehow in the span of a few minutes, the listener is given language and imagery for their own emotions and experiences. It’s company for the journey, so to speak, and it’s the substance that makes a track memorable even in a digital era.This same connection is at the heart of NBC’s musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Not only does the show itself use many songs that would fit the aforementioned description, but show creator Austin Winsberg aspires for the Emmy-winning show to provide the same connection for viewers.
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s Stu Mackenzie on “Butterfly 3000” and Their Incredible Fanbase
Jun 11, 2021 Web Exclusive
Often, when listening to the dense, lush, lively music of Australian band, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, the idea of people dancing mesmerized around a fire comes to mind. The group has a vast, at times cultish following that is borne from the band’s at times labyrinth-like songs. If a record was a menu, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s music would offer a cornucopia feast.
Pleased to meet you
Easy Life on Their Debut Album “Life’s a Beach”
Jun 08, 2021
In a year when everything seemed to go to pot, Murray Matravers, frontman of Leicester, England-based band Easy Life wrote his chirpy songs for Life’s a Beach—a debut album of pure escapism that doesn’t shy away from darker themes. It taps nicely into our collective need for a holiday from the things that were bringing us down, and in this moment, might be the perfect soundtrack for our journey out of lockdown.
Tribeca 2021: 10 Films We Are Most Excited To See
Jun 08, 2021
This year’s Tribeca Film Festival is one of the first American film festivals to return to a somewhat normal structure. Tribeca has a lot on offer across its in-person, distanced outdoor screenings around New York City and virtual screenings. The festival’s broad lineup includes everything from big name premieres, such as the opening night film, In The Heights, and Steven Soderbergh’s highly anticipated No Sudden Move, to a variety of much smaller films. Plus, with the 129 films of the “2020 Official Selection’’ section of the festival, the Tribeca Film Festival will be making up for both last year’s cancelled festival, and a tough year for movies in general.
Here are just 10 of the many films we can’t wait to see from the festival’s gigantic lineup, as selected by Under the Radar film critic, Kaveh Jalinous, who will be covering the fest.
Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009
Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Hull noise merchants Cannibal Animal play a sensational live streamed gig through lockdown
Radiohead – Reflecting on the 20th Anniversary of “Amnesiac”
Jun 11, 2021
Twenty years ago, Radiohead released Amnesiac, their fifth studio album overall and their second full-length album release in less than a year at that point.
