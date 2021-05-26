Album Reviews
Jack Broza
Some Slant Rhyme I Wrote
May 26, 2021 Web Exclusive
Yale music alum Jack Broza’s Some Slant Rhyme I Wrote doesn’t have multiple, separate songs. Instead, every track on the eclectically folky effort is part of one musical thread that is linked by short, ambient transitions.
Cha Wa
My People
May 25, 2021 Web Exclusive
My People, the newest album from New Orleans-based Grammy nominees, the self-described “brass band-meets-Mardi Gras Indian outfit” Cha Wa, does exactly what we need a record to do in these crazy days.
Smol Data
Inconvenience Store
May 25, 2021 Web Exclusive
Smol Data is the D.I.Y. solo project of Long Island’s Karah Goldstein. Inconvenience Store is her brash and bratty debut long-player that sets her sights on rival bands, ex-boyfriends, soured friendships, and prior employers.
News
Lightning Bug Share New Single “Song of the Bell”
May 26, 2021
Brooklyn-based shoegaze band Lightning Bug are releasing a new album, A Color of the Sky, on June 25 via Fat Possum (their first for the label). Now they have shared the album’s third single, “Song of the Bell,” via a lyric video for the song.
Interviews
Violent Femmes – Gordon Gano on “Blister in the Sun” and 40 Years With the Band
May 24, 2021 Web Exclusive
As soon as the bouncy guitar riff from Violent Femmes’ enduring pop hit, “Blister in the Sun,” comes on the stereo, likely you’re immediately boosted into a good mood. Then the childlike snare drums clap and the helium-like singing voice of the band’s frontman, Gordon Gano, comes in and the melody-induced grin on your face is complete. But how did that song come about? Why did Gano first write it?
Georgia Anne Muldrow on Her New Album “Vweto III”
May 21, 2021 Web Exclusive
Black Lives Matter isn’t merely a worthy cause for Georgia Anne Muldrow. It’s instead the bare minimum, says the socially conscious alt-R&B Grammy nominee. “We can begin to not only advocate for Black people, but to adore them. Not just Black Lives Mattering,” Muldrow tells Under the Radar over Zoom ahead of the release of her new album, Vweto III (which is out today).
Pleased to meet you
Laundromat On His 3 EPs Red, Green, And Blue
May 03, 2021
Meet Brighton based Toby Hayes aka Laundromat, who’s put out three critically acclaimed EPs since lockdown began.
Lists
Ranked: Oasis’ Discography Inclusive of Studio, Live and Compilation Albums
Apr 06, 2021
For years I have stood firm that Noel Gallagher didn’t have more than two substantial Oasis albums in him: Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. The Masterplan, a collection of B-sides and non-album singles would be the third, but Noel believed he had so many great songs, these could be relegated to the B-list.
It’s a painful stretch to cobble together a fourth album from the odd song buried here and there in the remaining five studio albums and later B-sides the iconic group released before imploding in spectacular fashion. The visceral and unifying impact of the debut album and its quick and even more impactful follow-up made the predictability and uninspired subsequent albums all that much more disappointing.
This is coming from someone who is a firm “stan.” Between Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? I lost my sister. The Oasis songs on those albums, and their B-sides made me feel supercharged. Noel’s and Liam’s mouthy confidence and swagger-filled presence made them seem immortal—something that was very attractive to me at a time when mortality was all too real. While their presence grew larger than life, the music didn’t follow suit. Still, I clung to the one or two songs per album that didn’t suck and counted on the brothers for that immortality factor, knowing it would persist, even if the music did not.
Here are the Oasis albums—studio, compilation and live—ranked in order of personal preference. Not included is the infamous interview “album,” which arguably could be considered an exceptional product from the two central figures of the band. —Lily Moayeri
Galleries
Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009
Live reviews
Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Hull noise merchants Cannibal Animal play a sensational live streamed gig through lockdown
Blog
Elvis Costello – Reflecting on the 30th Anniversary of “Mighty Like a Rose”
May 14, 2021
Thirty years ago today, Elvis Costello released Mighty Like a Rose, his 13th studio album overall and his second for Warner Bros. following the successful 1989 album Spike, which produced “Veronica,” to date his only U.S. Top 20 hit.
