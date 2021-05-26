 Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, May 26th, 2021  
Album Reviews

Some Slant Rhyme I Wrote

Jack Broza
Some Slant Rhyme I Wrote

May 26, 2021 Web Exclusive

Yale music alum Jack Broza’s Some Slant Rhyme I Wrote doesn’t have multiple, separate songs. Instead, every track on the eclectically folky effort is part of one musical thread that is linked by short, ambient transitions.

My People

Cha Wa
My People

May 25, 2021 Web Exclusive

My People, the newest album from New Orleans-based Grammy nominees, the self-described “brass band-meets-Mardi Gras Indian outfit” Cha Wa, does exactly what we need a record to do in these crazy days.

Inconvenience Store

Smol Data
Inconvenience Store

May 25, 2021 Web Exclusive

Smol Data is the D.I.Y. solo project of Long Island’s Karah Goldstein. Inconvenience Store is her brash and bratty debut long-player that sets her sights on rival bands, ex-boyfriends, soured friendships, and prior employers.

2014 Artist Survey: Warpaint

Theresa Wayman on Her First Concert, Mom Jokes, Childhood Celebrity Crushes, and Traveling to Mars

Feb 10, 2015 Artist Surveys 2014

For Under the Radar’s 12th annual Artist Survey we emailed some of our favorite artists a few questions relating to 2014. We asked them about their favorite albums of the year and their thoughts on various notable 2014 news stories involving either the music industry or world events, as well as some quirkier personal questions.

Friend of the Devil: A Reckless Book
Image

May 26, 2021 Web Exclusive

Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips continue to do everything right with the second installment in their hardcover series for Image. This time around it’s 1985 and freelance badass Ethan Reckless must go up against skinheads and Satanists to solve the mystery of a missing starlet.

Clint Brownlee
Vs.

May 23, 2021

The 154th installment of Bloomsbury’s 33 1/3 paperback series takes on Pearl Jam’s sophomore album, Vs.

Violent Femmes – Gordon Gano on “Blister in the Sun” and 40 Years With the Band

May 24, 2021 Web Exclusive

As soon as the bouncy guitar riff from Violent Femmes’ enduring pop hit, “Blister in the Sun,” comes on the stereo, likely you’re immediately boosted into a good mood. Then the childlike snare drums clap and the helium-like singing voice of the band’s frontman, Gordon Gano, comes in and the melody-induced grin on your face is complete. But how did that song come about? Why did Gano first write it?

Georgia Anne Muldrow on Her New Album “Vweto III”

May 21, 2021 Web Exclusive

Black Lives Matter isn’t merely a worthy cause for Georgia Anne Muldrow. It’s instead the bare minimum, says the socially conscious alt-R&B Grammy nominee. “We can begin to not only advocate for Black people, but to adore them. Not just Black Lives Mattering,” Muldrow tells Under the Radar over Zoom ahead of the release of her new album, Vweto III (which is out today).

Laundromat On His 3 EPs Red, Green, And Blue

May 03, 2021

Meet Brighton based Toby Hayes aka Laundromat, who’s put out three critically acclaimed EPs since lockdown began.

Ranked: Oasis’ Discography Inclusive of Studio, Live and Compilation Albums

Apr 06, 2021

For years I have stood firm that Noel Gallagher didn’t have more than two substantial Oasis albums in him: Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. The Masterplan, a collection of B-sides and non-album singles would be the third, but Noel believed he had so many great songs, these could be relegated to the B-list.

It’s a painful stretch to cobble together a fourth album from the odd song buried here and there in the remaining five studio albums and later B-sides the iconic group released before imploding in spectacular fashion. The visceral and unifying impact of the debut album and its quick and even more impactful follow-up made the predictability and uninspired subsequent albums all that much more disappointing.

This is coming from someone who is a firm “stan.” Between Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? I lost my sister. The Oasis songs on those albums, and their B-sides made me feel supercharged. Noel’s and Liam’s mouthy confidence and swagger-filled presence made them seem immortal—something that was very attractive to me at a time when mortality was all too real. While their presence grew larger than life, the music didn’t follow suit. Still, I clung to the one or two songs per album that didn’t suck and counted on the brothers for that immortality factor, knowing it would persist, even if the music did not.

Here are the Oasis albums—studio, compilation and live—ranked in order of personal preference. Not included is the infamous interview “album,” which arguably could be considered an exceptional product from the two central figures of the band. —Lily Moayeri

Franz Ferdinand
Coachella 2009


Cannibal Animal, Thawing (Live Session), November 13th, 2020

Elvis Costello – Reflecting on the 30th Anniversary of “Mighty Like a Rose”

Elvis Costello – Reflecting on the 30th Anniversary of “Mighty Like a Rose”

May 14, 2021 By Matthew Berlyant

Thirty years ago today, Elvis Costello released Mighty Like a Rose, his 13th studio album overall and his second for Warner Bros. following the successful 1989 album Spike, which produced “Veronica,” to date his only U.S. Top 20 hit.

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent