



What Happened at “The Bear” Season Three Press Conference Where real-life chef and series executive producer Matty Matheson took center stage

Web Exclusive Photography by FX

The Bear’s executive producer Matty Matheson plays a surprising new role in the Season Three premiere of the award-winning series. The famed Canadian chef is invaluable in making its kitchen scenes authentic. He’s also one of the most popular cast members, stealing scene after scene as side character Neil Fak, the mechanic turned maitre d’ of The Bear. The Chicago restaurant has gone from diner to fine dining contender, thanks to the return of Fak’s best friend and culinary hotshot Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White). Starting with this new season, Matheson just might turn his reputation as a chatty supporting player on its ear. He has co-written the Season Three premiere, an episode as polar opposite to Fak as possible. The episode is essentially a series of whisper-quiet, carefully shot vignettes about Carmy’s internal life, particularly his memories of chefs who mentored and molded him. All that is a departure from the rip-roaring banter that much of the cast— especially Matheson— engage in on more conventional episodes.

Jeremy Allen White (Carmy Berzatto) with Matty Matheson (Neil Fak)

Matheson participated in a recent video press conference that included much of the main cast. Through much of the hour-long conference, they teased each other and burst out laughing at some of the questions, tossing in compliments for good measure and all the while dodging spoilers.

When asked by Under the Radar “What was it like co-writing the first episode of the new season? What did you bring to the table, and how did it benefit you?” Matheson answered: “I think a lot of people that have had amazing careers, like Carmy or chefs in general, have worked under a lot of chefs. And there’s little pieces that you grab on to, throughout your life. That’s how and what makes you who you are. The good and the bad. In culinary school, I had this chef who told us 30 chefs made him who he was, and he told me this story about working under all these chefs and cooks all over Europe, and learning all of these different trades. Because, you know, it is a trade. So I think picking up these little skills along the way, you never stop learning, and this is what you’re made of. That, and the people around you. So we wanted to tell a story about how Carmy was built in that way.”

Matheson (Neil) with White (Carmy)

Matheson gave that thoughtful answer after being queried twice already, which made the other cast members chuckle. When one actor tried to be serious, their castmates would liven up the proceedings with some good natured ribbing, evoking their chemistry on screen. Matheson answered a few consecutive queries directed at him. In response to a question about making the dishes look authentic, he spoke about working alongside fellow chef and series culinary producer Courtney Storer to get the details right. He pointed out that the pastries Lionel Boyce’s character bakes were especially challenging, before equating backing with science. Matheson was asked about getting more screen time as the series unfolded. He responded: “I think they saw that I could remember a couple more lines. So [co-showrunner and frequent writer] Chris [Storer] kind of chucked me a couple lines, and we kept it moving. I’m just happy to be here.”

White quickly jumped in, complimenting Matheson: “Matty had never acted before the show,” he said. “It turns out he can do it so beautifully and he can be so funny and lovable. So I think Chris wanted to work with him more and more. And I’ve never seen Chris be more joyful than when he’s directing a scene with Matty, and he’s throwing lines at him. It really is the most excited I’ve seen Chris.”

This prompted nods and a chorus of “yeahs!” from Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Richie) and Ayo Edebiri (Syd), before Matheson puffed his chest out, jabbed a finger toward The Bear’s leading man, and said: “Right, what Jeremy Allen White said.”

The funniest answer of all came when Matheson was asked to speak about the decision to release the entire season’s worth of episodes all at once. Or, whether it would be better to have episodes drop weekly because some viewers complain about keeping up with the binging model.

Matheson responded, “Yeah, binge is tight.” White was quick to explain such decisions are made above the pay grade of everyone present.

Edebiri’s comedic timing was on point as she said, “Nobody is forcing you to watch it all at the same time. You can pace yourself, which I think is nice about it. I find myself, with shows that are released weekly, waiting until the end, and then pacing it out myself. So, I don’t know if I’m looking at the right camera, but you have autonomy!” she added before giving an exaggerated nod and a campy thumbs up.

Ayo Edibiri (Sydney) with White

Another memorable exchange occurred when White was asked about Carmy’s breakdown during the Season Two finale, when he accidentally locked himself in the kitchen’s walk-in freezer, and he and Richie had a screaming match on opposite sides of its broken door.

“I do get out of the walk-in refrigerator and that’s good,” White said with a grin-: “Carmy continues to do what he does best: be incredibly avoidant of all the issues he has going on. He buries himself back into his work, tries to challenge himself and in doing so, really challenges everybody around him, and becomes quite challenging to be around. So… a lot of challenges.”

Edebiri jumped in with: “Challengers,” referring to the notoriously sexually charged hit movie released earlier this year, which made White bust up.

The comedy eventually gave way to camaraderie, especially when the cast was asked about how the show’s renowned cooking montages made some earlier season menu items go viral on social media. For example, an omelet Syd made and a chocolate cake artfully frosted by Marcus. So, what will be The Bear’s next sensational dish?

Boyce admitted there’s no way to predict such things accurately, before recalling how the cast marveled at one another: “Who’d have thought the chocolate cake would have been the thing that people grabbed onto?”

Edebiri pointed out Boyce did more actual cooking on the show this season than her, and he added: “Yeah, because the restaurant is elevating, Marcus has to elevate, and I have to learn a few more skills. So, I was working with Courtney Storer and Malcolm Livingston [former head pastry chef at Noma, and an inspiration for the Marcus character], and just learning more technique and making really cool things. Like I learned how to make Nutella from scratch, which was cool.”

Edebiri may not have been cooking as much on screen this season, but she was plenty busy behind the camera making her directorial debut with Episode Six, “Napkins.” Centered on Tina’s (Liza Colón-Zayas) setbacks and triumphs before she joined the ranks at The Bear’s forebearer, The Original Beef of Chicagoland. Colón-Zayas describes her character this season as, “Wrestling with the demons of her past and you know, white-knuckling.”

Edebiri was asked if she chose to direct this Tina-centered episode or if that happened by chance. She explained the cast is fortunate enough to read all the scripts in advance. When Storer asked Edebiri which script she was interested in directing, Edebiri recalls saying: “‘I would literally give you my firstborn child, who does not exist yet, if I could do the Liza episode, because I would love to work with Liza in that way.’ And then, Chris [Storer] was like, ‘Well, we have nice little parallel thinking.’”

Edebiri went on to call directing in general, and especially directing actors as talented as Colón-Zayas: “Maybe the best job in the world? Or tied for first place, at least, with the one of acting. I was just so impressed and so moved every day.”

Such secondary-character focused episodes have become a speciality of The Bear, especially after the deeply revealing Richie episode “Forks” from Season Two. In that episode, Richie went from being the show’s curmudgeon to buying into Carmy’s fine dining approach, after working as a maitre d’ at the Michelin starred Chicago institution Ever Restaurant.

Moss-Bachrach had this to say about that episode and what’s next for his character: “I think Richie is in a place where he’s sort of been exposed to a more evolved way of being, and I think he sees a path to head towards. But it’s one thing to see the path, and it’s another thing to walk it. So, I think, like any kind of personal growth, it’s forward and back. It’s not a kind of clear and one-direction path.”

White with Ebon Mossbach (Richie)

Richie is at odds with Carmy through much of Season Three. Richie’s behavioral track record is by no means spotless, Carmy’s likeability is put to the test as he imposes a list of “non-negotiables” on his colleagues that leads toward the very toxicity he tried to escape after suffering a breakdown at a top New York restaurant.

Thankfully, the cast has a much healthier dynamic. This was evident after arguably the best question of the press conference: “Are there non-negotiables for this series?”

Edebiri: “Be nice to each other,” and, “Learn your lines.”

White: “Show up.”

Abby Elliott: “Show up… prepared.”

White agreed, and said, “Prepared and on time.”

“Yeah, on time is a big one,” Elliot said with a faux serious nod.

But apparently keeping a straight face isn’t among those non-negotiables, because the cast couldn’t resist laughing again when Edebiri added an oh-so-important one to the list: “Stay hydrated.”