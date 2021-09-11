12 Best Songs of Week: Low, Circuit des Yeux, Mac McCaughan, Yard Act, and More

News

Welcome to the 34th Songs of the Week of 2021. There were a whole lot of new songs this week, even though Monday was a holiday (Labor Day) here in the U.S. We narrowed it down to 12 favorites this week, with lots of good honorable mentions too.

In the last week we posted interviews with Ela Minus, Fleet Foxes, Cassandra Jenkins, Indigo De Souza, and Low.

In the last week we also reviewed a bunch of albums.

To help you sort through the multitude of fresh songs released in the last week, we have picked the 12 best the last week had to offer, along with highlighting other notable new tracks shared in the last seven days. Check out the full list below.

1. Low: “The Price You Pay (It Must Be Wearing Off)”

Low released a new album, HEY WHAT, today via Sub Pop. You can stream it here. Now that the album is out we can share its epic seven-minute long closing track, “The Price You Pay (It Must Be Wearing Off),” an easy #1 Song of the Week.

Today they also shared a video for album opener “White Horses,” which is an honorable mention below. Plus, today we posted our in-depth new interview with the band about their creative process and our rave review of HEY WHAT.

Previously Low shared HEY WHAT’s first single, “Days Like These,” via a video for it. “Days Like These” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared the album’s disorientating second single, “Disappearing,” video a striking video for it. “Disappearing” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its third single, “More,” video a video for it. “More” predictably also made our Songs of the Week list.

HEY WHAT is the band’s thirteenth album and follows 2018’s acclaimed Double Negative, which was #4 on our Top 100 Albums of 2018 list. For the third time, Low (led by Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker) worked with producer B.J. Burton on HEY WHAT. Steve Garrington, who played bass with the band since 2011’s C’mon, sat this album out.

A previous press release described the vibe of the album: “The new album finds the group focusing on their craft, staying out of the fray, and holding fast their faith to find new ways to express the discord and delight of being alive, to turn the duality of existence into hymns we can share. These 10 pieces—each built around their own instantaneous, undeniable hook—are turbocharged by the vivid textures that surround them. The ineffable, familiar harmonies of Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker break through the chaos like a life raft. Layers of distorted sound accrete with each new verse—building, breaking, colossal then restrained, a solemn vow only whispered. There will be time to unravel and attribute meaning to the music and art of these times, but the creative moment looks FORWARD, with teeth.”

Read our My First Concert article with Low, where Alan Sparhawk discussed the first concert he ever attended.

Read our 2018 interview with Low on Double Negative.

Double Negative was the follow-up to 2015’s Ones and Sixes. Read our 2015 print magazine interview with Low’s Alan Sparhawk about Ones and Sixes, as well as our 2015 digital magazine bonus Q&A with Sparhawk.

2. Circuit des Yeux: “Sculpting the Exodus”

On Wednesday Circuit des Yeux (aka Chicago-based vocalist/composer Haley Fohr) shared a video for her new song “Sculpting the Exodus.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming sixth studio album, -io, due out on October 22 via Matador. Fohr trained with stunt coordinator Talin Chat (The Mandalorian) to create the self-directed video, which features a montage of Fohr freefalling in slow motion.

Fohr speaks about the new song in a press release:

“What is Sculpting the Exodus?

It is devotion. It is the well.

It is my grandmother going into hospice, writhing in pain.

It is reality exploding on an island made of sand. It is depression and the isolation of deep grief.

I was trapped in a choir of myself with nothing to grab onto but echoes of past selves.

It obliterated my heart until the only working parts of me were the appendages furthest from my mind.

A few notes here

A couple notes there…

The fingers were working when nothing else could. And I was fantasizing of leaving like I always do….”

Upon announcing the album last month, Fohr shared its lead single “Dogma.” Her most recent album, Reaching for Indigo, came out in 2017 via Drag City.

Read our COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check-In with Fohr. By Joey Arnone

3. Mac McCaughan: “Burn a Fax” (Feat. TORRES)

Mac McCaughan of Superchunk (and also co-founder of Merge Records) is releasing a new solo album, The Sound of Yourself, on September 24 via Merge (of course). This week he shared its third single, the atmospheric and dreamy “Burn a Fax,” via a video that features a snail. The song features guest vocals from TORRES (aka MacKenzie Scott) and saxophone from Matt Douglas of The Mountain Goats.

TORRES released a new album, Thirstier, in July via Merge. The Mountain Goats released a new album, Dark in Here, in June via Merge.

In a press release McCaughan had this to say about the new song: “The opening line was inspired by a Brian Eno quote from a BBC doc where they’re playing him Roxy Music and he’s putting his hands over his ears going, ‘I can’t bear remembering’ or something. It’s not that he hates it, it’s just that ‘it’s all in the past.’ I think a lot about the power of nostalgia and fighting it at the same time… Mackenzie Scott sings the second verse and Matt Douglas of the Mountain Goats destroys on the sax. He sent three tracks ‘to choose from,’ but of course I had to use them all!”

Previously McCaughan shared the album’s first single, “Dawn Bends,” which features Yo La Tengo, as well as his Superchunk bandmate Jon Wurster (on drums). Then he shared its second single, “Circling Around,” via a video.

The Sound of Yourself is McCaughan’s second solo album, the follow-up to 2015’s Non-Believers. The album also features Sabrina Ellis of A Giant Dog and Sweet Spirit, as well as Annie Hayden of Spent.

McCaughan began the album in January 2021, when he found himself at home with time on his hands (as many have during this pandemic we’re still wrestling our way out of) and a room full of instruments. In a previous press release he described his thought process: “Each day is blurring into the next, so what are we doing today? How can I disrupt this? I think what resulted was a theme of subdued… ‘joy’ is the wrong word, but it’s at least comforting if not propulsive to have something open-ended to work on every day without any kind of structure or deadline or rules.”

4. Yard Act: “The Overload”

English post-punk group Yard Act have signed to Island Records, and this week announced the release of their debut album The Overload. The band also shared a video for the title track directed by James Slater (Major Lazer, Pale Waves). The Overload will be out on January 7, 2022 via Island and the band’s own imprint label Zen F.C. Check out the album’s tracklist and cover art here.

“Lyrically, I think it’s a record about the things that we all do—we’re all so wired into the system of day to day that we don’t really stop and think about the constructs that define us,” states frontman James Smith. “But also beyond that, it’s kind of exciting, because there’s still so much we don’t understand; how a hive mindset is forged, how information spreads, how we agree and presume things without thinking. Some people think more than others, but a lot of this sloganeering—‘I’m on the left, I’m not wrong’—doesn’t achieve anything. I find it all so boring. I’m just not into that.”

He adds, regarding the new song: “We all succumb to fear most of the time, and it explains a lot about why we make the decisions we do. I imagine the chorus delivered by a Greek chorus; omnipresent, and encompassing the themes of not only this song, but the whole album. That’s what ‘The Overload’ is essentially. It’s everything happening at once, and it’s our tiny, feeble minds trying to process and cope with it. Good luck.”

Yard Act consists of Smith in addition to Ryan Needham (bass), Sam Shjipstone (guitar), and Jay Russell (drums). Their debut EP, Dark Days, was released earlier this year. By Joey Arnone

5. Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine: “Cimmerian Shade”

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine are releasing a new collaborative album together, A Beginner’s Mind, on September 24 via Asthmatic Kitty and on Wednesday they shared two new songs from it, “Cimmerian Shade” and “You Give Death a Bad Name.” The album is inspired by different films, with “Cimmerian Shade” taking inspiration from 1991’s Silence of the Lambs and “You Give Death a Bad Name” being inspired by 1968’s zombie classic Night of the Living Dead. “Cimmerian Shade” resonated more with us and makes the main list, whereas “You Give Death a Bad Name” (which sounds nothing like Bon Jovi, despite its title) can be found further below.

Stevens is based in New York, De Augustine lives in Thousand Oaks, CA. Both artists are already on Asthmatic Kitty and the album came together during a month long songwriting retreat between the two of them in a friend’s Upstate New York cabin. At the end of each day they’d watch a movie to unwind and the movies started to inform their songwriting, so much so that the songs on A Beginner’s Mind are each loosely based on a film.

“Cimmerian Shade” is sung from the perspective of Silence of the Lambs’ serial killer Buffalo Bill (aka Jame Gumb, as played by Ted Levine). De Augustine had this to say about the song in a press release: “Many authors have emotional attachments to the characters they create. But in this instance, I was interested in how a character felt about being created. In my imagination I was giving consciousness to someone else’s creation. The song is essentially a dialogue between creation and creator that seeks to find understanding to some of the same questions that we ask ourselves about existence, free will, fate, purpose, guidance and if anyone or anything out there is listening or cares.”

When the album was announced, Stevens and De Augustine shared two songs from it, “Reach Out” and “Olympus.” The former was shared via a VHS-shot video featuring their dogs Joku and Charlie and was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared two more songs from it, “Back to Oz” (inspired by 1985’s Return to Oz and shared via a video) and “Fictional California” (inspired by 2004’s direct-to-video cheerleading comedy sequel Bring It On Again). “Back to Oz” was one of our Songs of the Week.

A previous press release described the album in more detail: “The resulting album is 14 songs (loosely) based on (mostly) popular films—highbrow, lowbrow and everything in between. They wrote in tandem—one person writing a verse, the other a chorus, churning out chord progressions and lyrics willy-nilly, often finishing each other’s sentences in the process. Rigorous editing and rewriting ensued. The results are less a ‘cinematic exegesis’ and more a “rambling philosophical inquiry” that allows the songs to free-associate at will. Plot-points, scene summaries, and leading characters are often displaced by esoteric interpolations that ask the bigger question: what does it mean to be human in a broken world?

“Stevens and De Augustine wrote everything with a deliberate sense of shoshin—the Zen Buddhist concept for which the record is named and an idea that empowered the pair to look for and write about unlikely inspiration without preconceived notions of what a film had to say (The I-Ching and Brian Eno’s Oblique Strategies also served as incentives along the way). The movies became rhetorical prompts, with the songwriters letting their distinct reactions and creative instincts govern their process. The underlying objective was empathy and openness, absent of judgment: to observe with the eyes of a child.”

For the project’s artwork they commissioned Ghanaian artist Daniel Anum Jasper. In his home country in the late ’80s films were often viewed via mobile cinema screenings out of the back of pickup trucks and were advertised via newly illustrated movie posters, with the artists often given not much information about each film. Jasper was one such artist and was asked to work in this style again. His artwork appears on the cover of both the album and three 7-inches singles from the album.

Earlier this year Stevens released the five-volume album Convocations. De Augustine’s most recent album was 2019’s Tomb.

6. Field Music: “Someplace Dangerous”

On Wednesday English rock band Field Music (led by brothers Peter and David Brewis) announced a new EP, Another Shot E.P., and shared its first single, “Someplace Dangerous.” Another Shot E.P. is due out October 15 via Memphis Industries. Check out the EP’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the band’s upcoming UK tour dates, here.

Peter Brewis had this to say about “Someplace Dangerous” in a press release: “It’s a story of a change of circumstances and fear of that change. It’s a move to a new place where all the old certainties, of the future and the sense of self, are questioned by a series of seemingly banal domestic images.”

Field Music just released a new album, Flat White Moon, in April via Memphis Industries (stream it here).

Read our recent My Firsts interview with Peter Brewis here.

Flat White Moon included “Orion From the Street,” a new song the band shared in January that was one of our Songs of the Week. Then when the album was announced they shared its second single, “No Pressure,” via an amusing tutorial music video that shows fans how to achieve the band’s signature sound. “No Pressure” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared the album’s third single, “Not When You’re In Love,” via a video for the track (which also made our Songs of the Week list). Then the band shared the album’s fourth single, “Do Me a Favour.” The band also launched Field Musicast, a new podcast about the album.

Read our 2019 interview with Field Music.

7. Colleen Green: “Highway”

Singer/songwriter/guitarist Colleen Green has released a new album, Cool, today via Hardly Art. On Wednesday she shared its fourth single, “Highway,” via a video for it. In the song Green often repeats the line “I don’t like it when you take the highway,” making it clear she prefers the scenic route. Ben Kettleson directed the video, which fittingly features images from the highway.

Green had this to say about the song in a press release: “The newest in a long line of my songs that use driving and being in cars as allegory. Living and touring on the west coast for 10 years, I grew to dislike the highway. It represents so many things that I hate about myself and about humanity/society in general. Not having a car for over a decade helped make me a much calmer person. When I’m on the bus or walking, I am stress-free. I don’t have to talk and I don’t have to worry about anything. I love being able to look all around me and notice beautiful, simple things. When people are on the highway, they’re going too fast to notice any kind of beauty, and they have a whole mess of stressors to deal with. Country roads represent freedom and serenity. Something I appreciate about where I’m from and where I’m now living again is that there are many different ways to get to a place. Even though LA is a huge city, there’s pretty much only one way to get anywhere and it’s very confining.”

Previously Green shared Cool’s first single, “I Wanna Be a Dog,” via a video for it. “I Wanna Be a Dog” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, “It’s Nice to Be Nice,” via a video for it featuring Green performing the song on a sailboat. Then Green shared its third single, album opener “Someone Else,” which again made our Songs of the Week list.

Cool is Green’s fourth album and the follow-up to 2015’s very well-received I Want to Grow Up. Green co-produced the album with Gordon Raphael, which was mixed by Brendan Eder. The album was recorded at various Southern California studios: comp-ny (Glendale), Tenement Yard (North Hollywood), and Cosmic Vinyl (Los Angeles). Frida Claeson Johansson mastered Cool at Svenska Grammofonstudion in Gothenburg, Sweden.

8. Trentemøller: “In the Gloaming” (Feat. Lisbet Fritze)

Today Danish electronic producer Trentemøller (aka Anders Trentemøller) announced a new album, Memoria, and shared a video for a new song from it, shoegaze/dream-pop cut “In the Gloaming,” which features regular collaborator Lisbet Fritze. Memoria is due out February 11, 2022 on Trentemøller’s own In My Room label. Check out the album’s cover art and tracklist here.

Trentemøller had this to say about “In the Gloaming” in a press release: “This was the first time for me writing the lyrics and the vocal melody myself and Lisbet’s haunting vocals bring it all to life so beautifully. ‘In The Gloaming’ is a song about a difficult, ambiguous relationship. The feeling of being in love with a person who unconsciously drags you down, and how you try to find a way out of these unhealthy patterns.”

Memoria is the follow-up to 2019’s Obverse, which featured Rachel Goswell of Slowdive and Jenny Lee Linberg (aka jennylee) of Warpaint.

Also read our 2016 interview with Trentemøller.

9. Hayden Thorpe: “Metafeeling”

On Tuesday Hayden Thorpe, former singer for British art-rockers Wild Beasts, shared a Percy Dean-directed video for his new song “Metafeeling.” It is the latest single release from his forthcoming album Moondust For My Diamond, which will be out on October 15 via Domino.

The video was filmed at Cumbria’s Lake District (England’s largest national park), and features Thorpe playing the Hagstrom Viking baritone guitar that he primarily used on Moondust For My Diamond. He states in a press release: “if the piano was my totem instrument for Diviner, then this guitar became the amulet for the new record.”

Thorpe adds, regarding the new song: “I was feeling inspired by studies into the potential healing properties of psilocybin mushrooms in psychotherapy. I signed up to a flagship programme in the Netherlands as I wanted to explore consciousness in a safe way. The line ‘whatever was was, now what is is’ came to me and distilled much of what I had experienced during that time.”

Upon the announcement of Moondust For My Diamond in July, Thorpe shared its lead single “The Universe Is Always Right,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. A month later, he released the song “Parallel Kingdom,” also one of our Songs of the Week. His debut album, Diviner, came out in 2019 via Domino.

Read our interview with Hayden Thorpe on Diviner.

Read our Self-Portrait feature with Hayden Thorpe. By Joey Arnone

10. Nation of Language: “A Word & A Wave”

On Thursday Brooklyn-based synth-pop trio Nation of Language shared their new single “A Word & A Wave.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming sophomore studio album, A Way Forward, which will be out on November 5. The song features production by Nick Millhiser, one half of fellow Brooklyn synth-pop duo Holy Ghost!

Songwriter/vocalist Ian Devaney speaks about the new song in a press release:

“I was thinking a lot about simple social gestures and how randomly important they can be in key moments. How empowering it can feel when someone remembers your name; how slighted you can feel when someone you only kind of know passes by without acknowledgment. The song is a kind of vignette on someone who desperately wants to be the one that makes everyone feel good and has in turn neglected themself. Trying as hard as they can to be there for people who are barely in their lives, hoping that this will bring meaning and fulfillment, when it really just ends up leaving them emotionally spent and scattered.”

He adds: “When writing the song, I kept finding myself imagining this person living in Portland, Maine. It’s never mentioned in the lyrics, but I found myself wishing I could have conveyed the rest of the scene I pictured—a warmly lit room on a calm overcast evening in a small coastal city. When it came time to make the video I saw our chance and decided we would journey up there and follow that vision as much as we could.”

Previously shared singles from A Way Forward are “Across That Fine Line” (one of our Songs of the Week), “Wounds of Love” (another one of our Songs of the Week), and “This Fractured Mind” (also one of our Songs of the Week). The band’s debut album, Introduction, Presence, was released in 2020. By Joey Arnone

11. Gone to Color: “Suicide” (Feat. Liars)

Gone to Color are a new electronic rock band led by Tyler Bradley Walker and Matt Heim. They are self-releasing their self-titled debut album on October 25 and today they shared its fifth single, “Suicide,” which features Liars (aka Angus Andrew). The song’s release is timed to World Suicide Prevention Day and a portion of the proceeds from this single will be donated to The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Andrew wrote the lyrics to the song in tribute to a friend who took his own life. Musically, the song has hints of Thom Yorke’s solo work or the more electronic side of Radiohead.

Andrew had this to say about the single in a press release: “Many moons ago Tyler and Matt (GTC) sent me some instrumentals, one of which was titled ‘Suicide.’ Tragically, as circumstance would have it, an old friend of mine had just taken their life, so the timing was intense. Despite grieving with very raw emotions, I tried to communicate the frustration I was feeling. The result is now indelibly linked and serves as a particularly personal monument to my dear friend.”

Previously Gone to Color shared the album’s first single, “The 606,” which features guest vocals from Jessie Stein of The Luyas and was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Voyeur Nation,” which features Carson Cox of Merchandise. That was followed by the album’s third single, “Illusions,” which features Ade Blackburn of Clinic. Then they shared its fourth single, “Dissolved,” which features Martina Topley-Bird.

The album also features Kurt Wagner (Lambchop).

Brian Deck (Modest Mouse, Grandaddy) produced and engineered the album and also plays on it. Additional engineering comes from Pietro Amato, Shane Hendrickson, and John McEntire (of Tortoise). Wilco’s Pat Sansone also plays guitar, piano, and keyboards on the album.

Liars released a new album, The Apple Drop, in August via Mute.

<a href="https://gonetocolor.bandcamp.com/track/suicide-feat-liars-2">Suicide feat. LIARS by Gone to Color</a>

12. Amyl and the Sniffers: “Hertz”

Australian punks Amyl and the Sniffers released a new album, Comfort to Me, today via ATO. On Tuesday they shared its third single, “Hertz,” via a video, and announced a new ticketed livestream concert on October 5. “Hertz” features an interesting juxtaposition between its lyrics and music. The energetic song comes off as aggressive, but frontwoman Amy Taylor is singing about taking a nice drive out to the country or the beach (presumably in a rental car, hence the song’s title). John Angus Stewart directed the video.

“‘Hertz’ is a daydream of wanting to go to the country/bush and see landscapes other than the city,” Taylor confirms in a press release. “ It was written in 2019 but it very much sounds like a pandemic song, because it’s a daydream about being repulsed by confinement, and frustrated over being stuck in one place.”

For their livestrean concert on October 5, Amyl and the Sniffers will perform Comfort to Me in full and in one take, “on a slab of concrete in a suburban wasteland somewhere in Melbourne, Australia,” as a press release puts it. Tickets cost $15 and are available here.

Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “Guided By Angels,” via a video for it. Then they shared its second single, “Security,” also via a video. “Security” made our Songs of the Week list.

Comfort to Me is the band’s second album, the follow up to 2019’s self-titled debut. Nick Launay (Nick Cave, IDLES, Yeah Yeah Yeahs) mixed the album and Bernie Grundman (Prince, Michael Jackson, Dr. Dre, OutKast) mastered it. John Angus Stewart directed the “Guided by Angels” video. The band—frontwoman Amy Taylor, guitarist Dec Martens, bassist Gus Romer, and drummer Bryce Wilson—wrote the album during the pandemic while quarantining in the same house together. This allowed more time to work on the songs and refine them.

“The nihilistic, live in the moment, positivity and panel beater rock-meets-shed show punk was still there, but it was better,” said Taylor in a previous press release. “The whole thing was less spontaneous and more darkly considered.”

Taylor also had this to say: “The amount of time and thought I put into the lyrics for this album is completely different from the EPs, and even the first record. Half of the lyrics were written during the Australian bushfire season, when we were already wearing masks to protect ourselves from the smoke in the air. And then when the pandemic hit, our options were the same as everyone: go find a day job and work in intense conditions or sit at home and drown in introspection. I fell into the latter category. I had all this energy inside of me and nowhere to put it, because I couldn’t perform, and it had a hectic effect on my brain. My brain evolved and warped and my way of thinking about the world completely changed.

“Having to deal with a lot of authority during 2020 and realising my lack of power made me feel both more self destructive and more self disciplined, more nihilistic and more depressed and more resentful, which ultimately fuelled me with a kind of relentless motivation. I became a temporary monster. I partied more, but I also exercised heaps, read books and ate veggies. I was like an egg going into boiling water when this started, gooey and weak but with a hard surface. I came out even harder. I’m still soft on the inside, but in a different way.”

In conclusion, Taylor said: “People will use other bands as a sonic reference to make it more digestible and journalists will make it seem more pretentious and considered than it really is, but in the end this album is just us—raw self expression, defiant energy, unapologetic vulnerability.”

Back in January, Taylor collaborated with English electronic punk duo, Sleaford Mods (Jason Williamson and Andrew Fearn), singing on “Nudge It” on their latest album, Spare Ribs.

Honorable Mentions:

These songs almost made the Top 10.

!!!: “Man on the Moon” (R.E.M. Cover)

BADBADNOTGOOD: “Beside April”

Glass Animals: “I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)”

Herbert: “Hypnotised” (Feat. Mel Uye-Parker)

illuminati hotties: “Threatening Each Other Re: Capitalism”

Low: “White Horses”

MUNA: “Silk Chiffon” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

Radiohead: “If You Say the Word”

Julia Shapiro: “Death (XIII)”

Smile: “Eon” (Feat. Freja the Dragon)

Tasha: “Perfect Wife”

Matthew E. White: “Let’s Ball”

Here’s a handy playlist featuring the Top 12 and all the honorable mentions.

Other notable new tracks in the last week include:

!!!: “Fast Car” (Tracy Chapman Cover)

Angel Du$t: “Big Bite”

Annie: “She’s Like the Wind” (Patrick Swayze Cover)

Richard Ashcroft: “Bittersweet Symphony (Acoustic Version)”

The Bevis Frond: “Hold Your Horses”

<a href="https://bevisfrondmusic.bandcamp.com/album/little-eden">Little Eden by The Bevis Frond</a>

Big Thief: “Certainty”

The Body and BIG|BRAVE: “Blackest Crow”

<a href="https://thebody.bandcamp.com/album/leaving-none-but-small-birds">Leaving None But Small Birds by The Body and BIG|BRAVE</a>

Kate Bollinger: “Shadows”

John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies: “Rampage”

The Charlatans: “C’mon C’mon”

Clinic: “I Can’t Stand the Rain” (Ann Peebles Cover)

Claire Cronin: “Bloodless”

Lana Del Rey: “Arcadia”

Dummy: “Final Weapon”

Danny Elfman: “We Belong (Squarepusher Remix)”

Explosions in the Sky: “Flying”

Francis of Delirium: “Come Out and Play”

Greet Death: “I Hate Everything”

Tim Hecker: “Seasick”

Lala Lala: “Prove It”

Lonely Guest: “On a Move” (Feat. Kway)

Mastodon: “Pushing the Tides”

PLOSIVS: “Hit the Breaks”

Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney: “European Son” (The Velvet Underground Cover)

Emma Ruth Rundle: “Return”

Shower Curtain: “You Make Me Feel”

Sleigh Bells: “True Seekers”

Sloppy Jane: “Party Anthem”

Dr. Lonnie Smith: “Move Your Hand” (Feat. Iggy Pop)

Spiritual Cramp: “Earth to Mike”

Stereophonics: “Hanging on Your Hinges”

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine: “You Give Death a Bad Name”

Moses Sumney: “Can’t Believe It” (Feat. Sam Gendel) (T-Pain Cover)

Test Subjects: “Boy Next Door”

These New Puritans: “Brave New World (iii)” (Feat. John Heffernan)

<a href="https://filmtrax.bandcamp.com/album/incidental-music-for-the-stage">INCIDENTAL: Music for the Stage by Various Artists</a>

Trace Mountains: “7 Angels”

Eddie Vedder: “Long Way”

Andrew W.K.: “Stay True To Your Heart”

Wye Oak: “Holy Holy (Demo)”

Yumi Zouma: “Give it Hell”

Classic Song of the Week:

The Divine Comedy: “If…”

“If…” is one of the most beautiful love songs you’ll ever hear, until it takes a dark twist. It was on A Short Album About Love, which was released by The Divine Comedy (aka Neil Hannon) in 1997 and was recorded with a full orchestra.

