ABBA Announce First New Album in 40 Years and New Concert Experience, Share Two New Songs Voyage Due Out November 5 via Capitol; Listen to “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down” Now

Photography by Baillie Walsh



Swedish pop legends ABBA have announced their first new album in 40 years, Voyage, and shared two new songs from it, “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down.” They have also announced a new concert experience in London featuring digital versions of ABBA performing with a 10-piece live band. The video for “I Still Have Faith in You” previews the live experience. Voyage is due out November 5 via Capitol. Check out “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The ABBA Voyage concert experience will happen in a purposefully built arena with a capacity of 3,000 and located at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. It will start May 27, 2022. General sale tickets go on sale September 7 and are available here.

ABBA’s last album was 1981’s The Visitors and they disbanded in 1982. ABBA officially reunited in 2018.

Each member of the band issued a separate press statement about the new album and concert.

Benny Anderson: “We simply call it Voyage and we’re truly sailing in uncharted waters. With the help of our younger selves, we travel into the future. It’s not easy to explain but then it hasn’t been done before. It’s hard to say what’s been the most joyful thing for me with this project. If it’s the involvement in creating the concert together with everyone or being back in the studio together again after 40 years. I think hearing Frida and Agnetha singing again is hard to beat. When you come to the arena you will have the four of us together with an absolutely glorious 10-piece band. And even if not in the flesh, we will be right there, thanks to the work of the creative team and ILM.”

Anni-Frid Lyngstad: “Those first sessions back in 2018 were such fun and when Benny called and asked if I’d consider singing some more I jumped at it! And what songs!! My respect and love go out to these exceptionally talented, truly genius songwriters! Such joy it was to work with the group again. I am so happy with what we have made, and I dearly hope our fans feel the same.”

Agnetha Fältskog: “When we got back together in the studio I had no idea what to expect…But Benny’s recording studio is such a friendly and safe environment, and before I knew it I was really enjoying myself! I can hardly believe that finally, the moment has come to share this with the world!”

Björn Kristian Ulvaeus: “They’re such amazing singers those two, I was completely floored by the way they delivered those songs. They’re true musicians; totally unimpressed by pop star glamour but still having a great time being creative in a recording studio. The Voyage project has injected new life into us in more ways than one. So, again, thanks for waiting! We hope to see you in the ‘ABBA Arena’ and yes—see—because we have infused a good deal of our souls into those avatars. It’s not an exaggeration to say that we’re back.”

Voyage Tracklist:

01 I Still Have Faith in You

02 When You Danced With Me

03 Little Things

04 Don’t Shut Me Down

05 Just a Notion

06 I Can Be That Woman

07 Keep an Eye on Dan

08 Bumblebee

09 No Doubt About It

10 Ode to Freedom

