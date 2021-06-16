Aldous Harding Shares Video for New Song “Old Peel” and Announces New 2022 Tour Dates
Stand Alone Single Out Now via 4AD
Jun 15, 2021
Photography by Clare Shilland
New Zealand singer/songwriter Aldous Harding has shared a brand new song, “Old Peel,” via a video for it. She has also announced some 2022 tour dates, including some North American shows, as well as ones in Europe and the UK. “Old Peel” is being described as a one-off single and is out now via 4AD. Harding co-directed the video with Martin Sagadin. Watch it below, followed by the tour dates.
“Old Peel” will also be released and b-side “Old Peel (Alternate Version)” will be released as a limited 7” single on July 9.
Harding’s last album album, Designer, came out in 2019 via 4AD.
Read our interview with Aldous Harding on Designer.
Aldous Harding Tour Dates:
03-03 Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal
03-05 Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli
03-06 Groningen, Netherlands - Oosterpoort
03-07 Berlin, Germany - Admiralspalast
03-09 Paris, France - Le Trianon
03-11 Nantes, France - Le Lieu Unique
03-12 Lyon, France - Epicerie Moderne
03-14 Milan, Italy - Santeria Toscana 31
03-15 Zurich, Switzerland - Bogen F
03-17 Prague, Czech Republic - Palac Akropolis
03-18 Warsaw, Poland - Niebo
03-20 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
03-22 Stockholm, Sweden - Berns
03-23 Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
03-25 Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
03-27 Hamburg, Germany - Mojo Club
03-28 Cologne, Germany - Burgerhaus Stollwerk
03-30 London, England - Barbican
03-31 London, England - Barbican
04-01 Norwich, England - The Waterfront
04-03 Glasgow, Scotland - City Halls
04-05 Dublin, Ireland - National Concert Hall
04-07 Manchester, England - Albert Hall
04-08 Brighton, England - The Dome
04-10 Cardiff, Wales - The Tramshed
04-11 Bristol, England - Trinity
04-12 Bristol, England - Trinity
06-03 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
06-04 Detroit, MI - El Club
06-05 Toronto, Ontario - Danforth Music Hall
06-06 Montreal, Quebec - Rialto Theatre
06-08 Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
06-09 New York, NY - Webster Hall
06-10 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
06-11 Washington, D.C. - Miracle Theatre
06-14 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
06-15 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
06-19 New Orleans, LA - Republic
06-20 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
06-21 Austin, TX - Mohawk
06-23 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
06-24 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
06-25 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
06-27 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
06-28 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
07-01 Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
07-02 Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Seconds (Review) — The Death of Pop
- HEALTH and Tyler Bates Share New Song DC Comics-Related Song “ANTI-LIFE” (Feat. Chino Moreno) (News) — HEALTH, Tyler Bates, Chino Moreno
- Indigo De Souza Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Kill Me” (News) — Indigo De Souza
- Broken Social Scene’s Kevin Drew Announces Album as K.D.A.P., Shares New Song “The Slinfold Loop” (News) — Kevin Drew, Broken Social Scene, K.D.A.P.
- Jessie Ware Shares New Video for “Hot N Heavy” (News) — Jessie Ware
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.