Aldous Harding Shares Video for New Song “Old Peel” and Announces New 2022 Tour Dates

New Zealand singer/songwriter Aldous Harding has shared a brand new song, “Old Peel,” via a video for it. She has also announced some 2022 tour dates, including some North American shows, as well as ones in Europe and the UK. “Old Peel” is being described as a one-off single and is out now via 4AD. Harding co-directed the video with Martin Sagadin. Watch it below, followed by the tour dates.

“Old Peel” will also be released and b-side “Old Peel (Alternate Version)” will be released as a limited 7” single on July 9.

Harding’s last album album, Designer, came out in 2019 via 4AD.

Read our interview with Aldous Harding on Designer.

Aldous Harding Tour Dates:

03-03 Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal

03-05 Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli

03-06 Groningen, Netherlands - Oosterpoort

03-07 Berlin, Germany - Admiralspalast

03-09 Paris, France - Le Trianon

03-11 Nantes, France - Le Lieu Unique

03-12 Lyon, France - Epicerie Moderne

03-14 Milan, Italy - Santeria Toscana 31

03-15 Zurich, Switzerland - Bogen F

03-17 Prague, Czech Republic - Palac Akropolis

03-18 Warsaw, Poland - Niebo

03-20 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

03-22 Stockholm, Sweden - Berns

03-23 Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

03-25 Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

03-27 Hamburg, Germany - Mojo Club

03-28 Cologne, Germany - Burgerhaus Stollwerk

03-30 London, England - Barbican

03-31 London, England - Barbican

04-01 Norwich, England - The Waterfront

04-03 Glasgow, Scotland - City Halls

04-05 Dublin, Ireland - National Concert Hall

04-07 Manchester, England - Albert Hall

04-08 Brighton, England - The Dome

04-10 Cardiff, Wales - The Tramshed

04-11 Bristol, England - Trinity

04-12 Bristol, England - Trinity

06-03 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

06-04 Detroit, MI - El Club

06-05 Toronto, Ontario - Danforth Music Hall

06-06 Montreal, Quebec - Rialto Theatre

06-08 Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

06-09 New York, NY - Webster Hall

06-10 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

06-11 Washington, D.C. - Miracle Theatre

06-14 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

06-15 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

06-19 New Orleans, LA - Republic

06-20 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

06-21 Austin, TX - Mohawk

06-23 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

06-24 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

06-25 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

06-27 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

06-28 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

07-01 Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

07-02 Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre

