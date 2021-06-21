News

Algiers Announce Fall 2021 U.S. Tour Dates There Is No Year Out Now via Matador

Photography by Christian Högstedt



Algiers have announced some fall 2021 U.S. tour dates. They go down this September and October and span both coasts and some cities in between. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Check them all out below.

Algiers’ most recent album, There Is No Year, came out in early 2020 via Matador. This was, of course, just before the pandemic took hold, so this is the band’s first chance to properly perform the album for the fans.

Previously Algiers shared There Is No Year’s first single, “Dispossession,” via a video for the track. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Void.” There Is No Year was the follow-up to 2017’s The Underside of Power. In August 2019 they shared a new song, “Can The Sub_Bass Speak?” That song was one of our Songs of the Week, but isn’t included on There Is No Year.

Randall Dunn (Sunn O))), Earth) and Ben Greenberg (Zs, Uniform) produced the album, which was recorded in New York. The band features childhood friends and Atlanta natives Franklin James Fisher, Ryan Mahan, and Lee Tesche, as well as drummer Matt Tong (formerly of Bloc Party).

A previous press release described the album this way: “There Is No Year encompasses future-minded post-punk R&B from the trapped heart of ATL, where they began; to industrial soundscapes à la 4AD-era Scott Walker or Iggy and Bowie’s Berlin period; to something like the synthetic son of Marvin Gaye and Fever Ray.”

Read our 2017 interview with Algiers on The Underside of Power.

Algiers 2021 U.S. Tour Dates:



9.10.21 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

9.11.21 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

9.12.21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

9.14.21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

9.15.21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

9.16.21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Lodge

9.17.21 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Café

9.18.21 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

9.19.21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

9.20.21 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

9.23.21 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

9.24.21 – Portland, OR @ Polaris

9.25.21 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

9.27.21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Rickshaw Shop

9.29.21 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

9.30.21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

10.01.21 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

10.02.21 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

10.03.21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

10.05.21 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

10.06.21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10.07.21 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

10.09.21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

