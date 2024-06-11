All Things Go Festival Announces New York City Edition: Julien Baker, Janelle Monáe, & Soccer Mommy
Lineup Also Includes Indigo De Souza, Mannequin Pussy, Chappell Roan, and Ethel Cain
All Things Go takes on New York City with its inaugural NYC festival on September 28 and 29 at Forest Hills Stadium. Headliners are Reneé Rapp, Janelle Monáe, Chappel Roan, MUNA, Ethen Cain, and Julien Baker. Other highlights include Indigo De Souza, Mannequin Pussy, and Soccer Mommy. The New York City All Thing Go will be taking place on the same weekend as its previously announced (and already sold-out) Washington, D.C. festival, with a very similar but not identical lineup. The full lineup is below.
Referred to as “Gay-chella,” “All Things Gay,” and “Lesbopalooza,” the festival strives to elevate underrepresented voices with a line up of female and non-binary representation to “[foster] diverse and inclusive spaces within the music community,” says the press release.
Tickets for New York’s All Things Go will go on sale this Friday, June 14 at 10 am ET at http://www.allthingsgofestival.com.
All Things Go Festival Lineup 2024 - New York:
Saturday, September 28:
Reneé Rapp
MUNA
Chappell Roan
Holly Humberstone
Del Water Gap
Soccer Mommy
Coco & Clair Clair
Towa Bird
Sunday, September 29:
Janelle Monáe
Ethel Cain
Julien Baker
Maise Peters
Samia
Mannequin Pussy
Indigo DeSouza
Annie DiRusso
