News

All





Allegra Krieger Announces New LP and Shares Video for New Song “Never Arriving” Art of the Unseen Infinity Due Out September 13 on Double Double Whammy

Photography by Tonje Thilesen

Allegra Krieger has announced the release of her sophomore full-length album with Double Double Whammy, Art of the Unseen Infinity, which is due out September 13. She has also shared its lead single, “Never Arriving,” with a music video. Find the video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art, plus tour dates.

Krieger had this to say of the track in a press release: “In this song I imagine a world without violence, or possessiveness, where we keep moving through life, for the sake of wonder and curiosity, not for the sake of attainment, or arrival. I think the true points of arrival are birth and death, and everything in between, all of the turmoil and fighting, are the makings of our own corrupted souls. It’s a song begging for softness, in a world that can feel so harsh.”

Art of the Unseen Infinity follows her 2023 album, I Keep My Feet on the Fragile Plane.

In support of Art of the Unseen Infinity, Kieger has announced a fall tour with Greg Mendez.

Art of the Unseen Infinity Tracklist:

1. Roosevelt Ave

2. Never Arriving

3. Came

4. Burning Wings

5. I’m So Happy I Cannot Face Tomorrow

6. Over and Out

7. Into Eternity

8. Interlude for the Undefined

9. Absolve

10. How Do You Sleep

11. One or the Other

12. Where You Want to Go

13. New Mexico

Allegra Krieger Tour Dates:

10/17 - Songbyrd - Washington, DC *

10/18 - Johnny Brenda’s - Philadelphia, PA *

10/19 - Club Cafe - Pittsburgh, PA *

10/21 - Rumba Cafe - Columbus, OH *

10/22 - The Bishop - Bloomington, IN *

10/23 - Cactus Club - Milwaukee, WI *

10/24 - 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis, MN *

10/25 - Schubas Tavern - Chicago, IL *

10/26 - Lager House - Detroit, MI

10/27 - The Drake - Toronto, ON

10/29 - The Rockwell - Somerville, MA

10/30 - Baby’s All Right - Brooklyn, NY *

* = w/ Greg Mendez

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.