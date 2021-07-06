 Amen Dunes Shares New Song “Feel Nothing” (Feat. Sleaford Mods) | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, July 6th, 2021  
Subscribe

Amen Dunes Shares New Song “Feel Nothing” (Feat. Sleaford Mods)

He Has Also Signed to Sub Pop

Jul 06, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by Michael Schmelling
Bookmark and Share


Amen Dunes (aka Damon McMahon) has teamed up with British duo Sleaford Mods (Jason Williamson and Andrew Fearn) for a new song, “Feel Nothing.” It is his first single for Sub Pop, which has just announced they’ve signed Amen Dunes. Listen below.

The song was recorded in Los Angeles with co-producer Ariel Rechtshaid and mixed by Craig Silvey. It follows his acclaimed 2018 album, Freedom, which was released on Scared Bones.

Sleaford Mods released a new album, Spare Ribs, back in January via Rough Trade. Previously Sleadord Mods shared Spare Ribs’ first single, “Mork N Mindy,” via a video for it. The song and video featured Billy Nomates and was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, “Shortcummings,” via a video for it. Finally they shared one last pre-release single from it, “Nudge It,” via a video for the track. Both the song and video feature Amy Taylor of Australian punks Amyl and the Sniffers and it was one of our Songs of the Week.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent