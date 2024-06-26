André 3000 Announces Fall U.S. Headline Tour
In Support of Recent Album New Blue Sun
Jun 26, 2024 Photography by Gabe Drechsler
André 3000 has announced a North American tour this fall which is in support of his solo album, New Blue Sun. New Blue Sun was released last November on Epic Records. Find the tour dates below.
Unlike his iconic work with hip-hop legends Outkast, New Blue Sun is an instrumental album showcasing André 3000’s skills with the flute.
André 3000 was recently featured on “Dream State” with Kamasi Washington. “Dream State” was one of our Songs of the Week.
The tour will feature Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, and Surya Botofasina with Deantoni Parks.
André 3000 Tour Dates: September 19 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
September 21 - Dallas, TX - AT&T PAC - Winspear Opera House
September 22 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
September 25 - Houston, TX - The Hobby Center For The Performing Arts
September 27 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium
September 28 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center
October 1 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys By The Bay
October 2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
October 4 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre
October 5 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
October 9 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
October 11 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
October 14 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
October 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater
October 17 - Denver, CO - Ellie Caulkins Opera House
October 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Northrop
October 21 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
October 22 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre
October 25 - Brooklyn, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
October 30 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
November 1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
November 2 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre
November 8 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater
November 9 - Washington, DC - The Kennedy Center
November 12 - Durham, NC - DPAC
November 14 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
