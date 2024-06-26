News

André 3000 Announces Fall U.S. Headline Tour In Support of Recent Album New Blue Sun

Photography by Gabe Drechsler

André 3000 has announced a North American tour this fall which is in support of his solo album, New Blue Sun. New Blue Sun was released last November on Epic Records. Find the tour dates below.

Unlike his iconic work with hip-hop legends Outkast, New Blue Sun is an instrumental album showcasing André 3000’s skills with the flute.

André 3000 was recently featured on “Dream State” with Kamasi Washington. “Dream State” was one of our Songs of the Week.

The tour will feature Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, and Surya Botofasina with Deantoni Parks.

André 3000 Tour Dates: September 19 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

September 21 - Dallas, TX - AT&T PAC - Winspear Opera House

September 22 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

September 25 - Houston, TX - The Hobby Center For The Performing Arts

September 27 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium

September 28 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center

October 1 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys By The Bay

October 2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

October 4 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre

October 5 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

October 9 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

October 11 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

October 14 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

October 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater

October 17 - Denver, CO - Ellie Caulkins Opera House

October 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Northrop

October 21 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

October 22 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre

October 25 - Brooklyn, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

October 30 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

November 1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

November 2 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre

November 8 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

November 9 - Washington, DC - The Kennedy Center

November 12 - Durham, NC - DPAC

November 14 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

