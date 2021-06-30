Anika Shares Video for New Song “Rights”

News

Berlin-based singer Anika (aka Annika Henderson) is releasing a new album, Change, which is her first in 11 years, on July 23 via the labels Sacred Bones and Invada. Now she has shared its third single, “Rights,” via a video. Watch and listen below.

In a press release Anika says the song is about “turning the tables, giving power to those who normally feel disempowered. This song is about unification not division. This song is about female (/queer/non-binary/marginalized communities) empowerment—the joining of forces, not pitted against each other. This song is about wanting to escape reality but then we can never truly escape it, it will always be there to collect its dues. We can only ever achieve temporary escape. The better option is to bring whatever we want into reality.”

Anika co-directed the video with Sabrina Labis and it features Anika and Mueran Humanos’s Carmen Burguess. Anika had this to say about the video: “At the end of the video, the memory of the feelings, the knowledge that it was possible, remained, that is enough to start bringing it into our own life. We all have rights.”

Co-director Labis adds: “Making videos is my way to feel power. The power of changing perspectives, escaping conservative structures and landing on a very close and free power-planet where everything is possible. Press play, take off and enjoy.”

Change features “Finger Pies,” a new sing Anika shared in April. It was her first new song in eight years and made our Songs of the Week list. When the album was announced she shared its second single, title track “Change.”

Anika’s self-titled debut was released in 2010 on Stones Throw. Her most recent solo release was 2013’s Anika EP.

Exploded View’s Martin Thulin co-produced Change and played some live drums and bass. The album was recorded during the pandemic.

“This album had been planned for a little while and the circumstances of its inception were quite different to what had been expected,” said Anika in a previous press release. “This colored the album quite significantly. The lyrics were all written there on the spot. It’s a vomit of emotions, anxieties, empowerment, and of thoughts like—How can this go on? How can we go on?”



Anika, who is a British ex-pat and former political journalist, had this to add about the album’s title and theme: “There’s a lot of stuff I want to change. Some things I sat down and decided last year, I had to change about myself and my life. Sometimes it feels helpless because the things we want to change are so huge and out of our control. Starting with yourself is always a good place. I think we can change.”

Anika European Tour Dates:

Sept. 10 - Offenbach, DE @ Hafen2

Sept. 12 - Dunkerque, FR @ Les 4 Ecluses

Sept. 23 - Nancy, FR @ L’Autre Canal

Sept. 24 - Rouen, FR @ Le 106 Club

