Annie Hamilton Unleashes Feminine Rage Anthem “Slut Era” Which Arrives With Fiery New Video

Photography by Press Shot

Australian Eora/Sydney-based multi-disciplinary artist Annie Hamilton has dropped her latest single and accompanying music video, “Slut Era”—a defiant anthem that boldly confronts and challenges patriarchal conventions, embodying themes of empowerment and rebellion.

Following her recent single “Talk” and critically acclaimed 2022 debut solo album, the future is here but it kinda feels like the past, “Slut Era” continues Hamilton’s exploration of the complexities and obstacles faced by women in the music industry and beyond.

The track, described by Hamilton as an “industrial-feminine-rage-pop song,” deftly blends chaotic societal critiques with playful defiance, capturing the paradoxical nature of gendered expectations. “Slut Era” is “an expression of the feeling of being bombarded with impossible patriarchal and societal standards,” she explains. The chorus encapsulates the absurdity of these expectations: “gotta be shareable! vulnerable! f*ckable! relatable! dinner-on-a-plateable! burn-her-at-the-stakeable! - we literally cannot win! The song serves as a commentary on the Madonna/whore complex, the inescapable pressures of social media, and the inherent biases that women and femme-identifying individuals face.”

