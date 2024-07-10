 Annie Hamilton Unleashes Feminine Rage Anthem “Slut Era” | Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, July 10th, 2024  
Subscribe

Annie Hamilton Unleashes Feminine Rage Anthem “Slut Era”

Which Arrives With Fiery New Video

Jul 10, 2024 By Andy Von Pip Photography by Press Shot Bookmark and Share


Australian Eora/Sydney-based multi-disciplinary artist Annie Hamilton has dropped her latest single and accompanying music video, “Slut Era”—a defiant anthem that boldly confronts and challenges patriarchal conventions, embodying themes of empowerment and rebellion.

Following her recent single “Talk” and critically acclaimed 2022 debut solo album, the future is here but it kinda feels like the past, “Slut Era” continues Hamilton’s exploration of the complexities and obstacles faced by women in the music industry and beyond.

The track, described by Hamilton as an “industrial-feminine-rage-pop song,” deftly blends chaotic societal critiques with playful defiance, capturing the paradoxical nature of gendered expectations. “Slut Era” is “an expression of the feeling of being bombarded with impossible patriarchal and societal standards,” she explains. The chorus encapsulates the absurdity of these expectations: “gotta be shareable! vulnerable! f*ckable! relatable! dinner-on-a-plateable! burn-her-at-the-stakeable! - we literally cannot win! The song serves as a commentary on the Madonna/whore complex, the inescapable pressures of social media, and the inherent biases that women and femme-identifying individuals face.”

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #72

Apr 19, 2024 Issue #72 - The ‘90s Issue with The Cardigans and Thurston Moore

Most Recent