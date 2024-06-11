News

All





ANOHNI and the Johnsons Share New Song “Breaking” Single Out Now via Rough Trade; U.S. Tour This Fall

ANOHNI has shared a new song with ANOHNI and the Johnsons, “Breaking.” The new single is out now via Rough Trade and comes ahead of their U.S. tour dates this fall. Check out the song and tour dates below.

“Breaking” follows ANOHNI and the Johnsons’ 2023 album, My Back Was a Bridge For You to Cross. It was recorded during the sessions for that album.

ANOHNI had this to say about the upcoming tour: “I am presenting a series of concerts in Mexico, the US and Canada this fall. It is my first time touring since 2016, and first time with a band in 14 years. I feel like I want to sing for people, to affirm that these times are unprecedented, and to hold and express a sense of what’s really happening.”

My Back Was a Bridge For You to Cross was ANOHNI’s first album since 2016’s HOPELESSNESS and the first album to bear the Johnsons name since 2010’s Swanlights (released under the Antony and the Johnsons moniker). ANOHNI, who was born in the UK but is based in New York City, teamed with soul producer Jimmy Hogarth (Amy Winehouse, Duffy, Tina Turner) for My Back Was a Bridge For You to Cross. They then assembled a backing band consisting of Leo Abrahams, Chris Vatalaro, Sam Dixon, and string arranger Rob Moose.

ANOHNI and the Johnsons 2024 Tour Dates:

UK and EU:



Thursday, June 13 - Athens, GR @ The Acropolis

Saturday, June 15 - Ravenna, IT @ Pala De Andrea - Ravenna Festival

Tuesday, June 18 - Madrid, ESP @ Noches de Botanica

Thursday, June 20 - San Sebastian, ESP @ Kursaal Auditorium

Wednesday, June 26 - Paris, FR @ Philharmonie de Paris

Thursday, June 27 - Paris, FR @ Philharmonie de Paris

Saturday, June 29 - Manchester, UK @ The Hall, Aviva Studios

Monday, July 1 - London, UK @ The Barbican SOLD OUT

Tuesday, July 2 - London, UK @ The Barbican SOLD OUT

Saturday, July 6 - Ghent, BE @ Ghent Jazz Festival SOLD OUT

Tuesday, July 9 - Berlin, DE @ Citadel Music Festival

Friday, July 12 - Copenhagen, DK @ DR Koncerthuset - Copenhagen Jazz Festival

Saturday, July 13 - Copenhagen, DK @ DR Koncerthuset - Copenhagen Jazz Festival



North America:



Tuesday, September 24 - Mexico CIty, MX @ Teatro Metropólitan

Friday, September 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall

Saturday, September 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall

Tuesday, October 1 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Saturday, October 5 - Vancouver, BC @ The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts

Monday, October 7 - Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

Saturday, October 12 - Chicago, IL @ Orchestra Hall at Symphony Center

Tuesday, October 15 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Friday, October 18 - Brooklyn, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Saturday, October 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.