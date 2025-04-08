News

Arcade Fire Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song "Year of the Snake"

Photography by Danny Clinch

Arcade Fire have announced a new album, Pink Elephant, and shared its first single, “Year of the Snake,” via a video for it. Pink Elephant is due out May 9 via Columbia and is the band’s first album since sexual misconduct allegations were made by several women against the band’s Win Butler in 2022. Below, check out the new single and album details.

Pink Elephant is the band’s seventh studio album and the follow-up to 2022’s WE and 2017’s Everything Now. The band’s lineup is Win Butler, Régine Chassagne, Jeremy Gara, Tim Kingsbury, and Richard Reed Parry. Butler and Chassagne are married. Co-founder Will Butler left Arcade Fire in 2022, prior to the allegations against his brother Win surfaced several months later.

Win Butler and Régine Chassagne produced Pink Elephant with Daniel Lanois. It was recorded at Butler and Chassagne’s own Good News Recording Studio in New Orleans.

The band have also released their new Circle of Trust app, which a press release says is “a resource for Arcade Firenews, music, videos, early access to tickets, exclusive merch, and the premiere episode of Santa Pirata Radio, where the band speak directly to fans and offer personal insights and behind the scenes info on all things Arcade Fire.” The app also includes an exclusive song not found on the new album, “Cars and Telephones,” which is a previously unreleased older track and is the first composition Butler ever played for Chassagne. Download the app here.

Pink Elephant Tracklist:

1. Open Your Heart or Die Trying

2. Pink Elephant

3. Year of the Snake

4. Circle of Trust

5. Alien Nation

6. Beyond Salvation

7. Ride or Die

8. I Love Her Shadow

9. She Cries Diamond Rain

10. Stuck In My Head

