News

All





ASH Unleash A Fast-Paced Cover of “Jump In The Line” A Reimagining of the Harry Belafonte Classic with an Evil Dead-Inspired Music Video.

Photography by Ciaron Craig

Northern Irish Indie-rock trio ASH, consisting of Tim Wheeler, Mark Hamilton, and Rick McMurray, return with a vibrant new single, offering their energetic take on Harry Belafonte’s 1961 classic, “Jump In The Line.” Fans may have already caught the band performing the track during their recent tour with The Darkness.

“‘Jump In The Line’ has been our go-to outro music for live shows for the last few years, so it’s no surprise it’s made its way into our subconscious,” the band explains. “We’ve somehow turned it into a tribute to The Ramones, with that unmistakable Ash DNA running through it. Frenetic tempo? Check. Infectious hooks? Check. Melody to die for? Check. A face-melting solo? Absolutely. And of course, Mr. Hamilton’s blood-curdling scream is on tape. What began as a fun idea in rehearsal turned into something we couldn’t resist releasing. Rock Your Body In Time! Oh Yeah! We Believe You!”

The accompanying music video, directed by Anthony Neale, draws inspiration from the Evil Dead film series. Neale elaborates, “With only Tim available for the shoot, I had to come up with a narrative that suited the song while showcasing Tim’s natural onscreen presence. Having worked together previously on “Crashed Out Wasted,” I knew he could act, so I thought a horror homage would be a fun fit. After watching Ash Vs. The Evil Dead, I decided to pay tribute to Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell, and the series’ vibe in the video for ‘Jump In The Line.’”

The video also features a dance routine choreographed by Mackenzie Stretch and a chaotic “axe Vs chainsaw” showdown, inspired by the film Mandy, with Tim battling his possessed girlfriend, who just won’t stop dancing – or dying. The madness is captured in all its glory by Director of Photography Ciaron Craig.



Fresh from the wildly enlightening UK jaunt with The Darkness, the band are already confirmed for the Glastonbury Avalon Stage this summer.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.