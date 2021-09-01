News

All





Bachelor Share New Song “I See It Now” Doomin’ Sun Out Now via Polyvinyl

Photography by Tonje Thilesen



Bachelor (a duo between Melina Duterte of Jay Som and Ellen Kempner of Palehound) released their debut album, Doomin’ Sun, back in May via Polyvinyl (stream it here). Now they have shared a brand new song “I See It Now,” that was recorded after the sessions for Doomin’ Sun were completed. Listen below.

The band collectively had this to say about the song in a press release: “Back in January when Bachelor was filming our music videos for Doomin’ Sun, we found ourselves with a day to kill at Ellen’s house in Poughkeepsie. Ellen had assembled a small recording setup in her basement that she was mystified by and still figuring out how to work so we decided to record a song to mess around with the gear. Melina wrote the creepy intro keyboard part and we built the song from there. What came was ‘I See It Now,’ a kind of lethargic muse on sexual regret and insecurity.”

Read our interview with Bachelor here.

Read our review of Doomin’ Sun here.

Doomin’ Sun includes “Anything at All,” Bachelor’s debut single, which was shared in February and made our Songs of the Week list. When the album was announced they shared its second single, “Stay in the Car,” via a video for the song (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then they shared the album’s third single, “Sick of Spiraling.” Then they shared a video for “Back of My Hand.”

The album was written and recorded over the course of two weeks in January 2020 in Topanga, CA. It also features Big Thief’s Buck Meek and James Krivchenia and Annie Truscott of Chastity Belt (who is Duterte’s partner and also in the side-project Routine with her).

In February, Kempner shared a new single, “How Long.” Last November, Duterte released an EP with Routine titled And Other Things.



Support Under the Radar on Patreon.