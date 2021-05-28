News

Bachelor – Stream the Album and Watch the “Back of My Hand” Video (+ Read Our Interview and Review) Doomin’ Sun Out Now via Polyvinyl





Bachelor (a duo between Melina Duterte of Jay Som and Ellen Kempner of Palehound) have released their debut album, Doomin’ Sun, today via Polyvinyl. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also, on Thursday we posted our new interview with Bachelor (read that here) and our review of the album (read that here). Plus, they have shared a new video for the album’s “Back of My Hand.” Kempner directed the video, which stars the duo as obsessed Harry Styles fans who kidnap a man who looks a lot like the British pop singer. Watch it below.

Bachelor collectively had this to say about the video in a press release: “For the ‘Back of My Hand’ video, we wanted more than anything to make something fun given the limited time and options available due to the current pandemic. Ultimately deciding to put Ellen in the director’s chair as well as film at her home with a skeleton crew. Our final single is about the dark side of fandom and we wanted to exaggerate that as much as possible in our video concept. When it came to choosing an artist to obsess over we quickly chose Harry Styles as we both are truly big fans!”

Doomin’ Sun includes “Anything at All,” Bachelor’s debut single, which was shared in February and made our Songs of the Week list. When the album was announced they shared its second single, “Stay in the Car,” via a video for the song (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then they shared the album’s third single, “Sick of Spiraling.”

The album was written and recorded over the course of two weeks in January 2020 in Topanga, CA. It also features Big Thief’s Buck Meek and James Krivchenia and Annie Truscott of Chastity Belt (who is Duterte’s partner and also in the side-project Routine with her).

In February, Kempner shared a new single, “How Long.” Last November, Duterte released an EP with the aforementioned Annie Truscott of Chastity Belt under their Routine moniker titled And Other Things.

<a href="https://bachelortheband.bandcamp.com/album/doomin-sun">Doomin' Sun by Bachelor</a>

Bachelor Tour Dates with Lucy Dacus:

September 13, 2021 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

September 14, 2021 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

September 15, 2021 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

September 17, 2021 - Dallas, TX @ Trees

September 18, 2021 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall- Downstairs

September 19, 2021 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

September 20, 2021 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

September 22, 2021 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

September 24, 2021 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

September 27, 2021 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

