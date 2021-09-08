BADBADNOTGOOD Share Video for New Song “Beside April” and Announce Tour Dates
Talk Memory Due Out October 8 via XL/Innovative Leisure
Sep 08, 2021
Photography by Jamal Burger
Experimental Canadian jazz trio BADBADNOTGOOD are releasing a new album, Talk Memory, on October 8 via XL Recordings (in partnership with Innovative Leisure). Now they have shared its second single, “Beside April,” and announced some tour dates. Camille Summers-Valli directed the “Beside April” video, taking inspiration from the first-ever film footage, 1878’s Horse in Motion. Watch it below, followed by the tour dates.
Summers-Valli had this to say about the video in a press release: “There was really special energy around this video. The band wanted to do something with horses and equestrians. That’s where this begun. Funnily enough, I am petrified of horses. But it felt like a good way to overcome my fears. Subconsciously through a process of reading, finding references and discussing with my team, I started to piece together the puzzle of what this video could be. We shot this in Georgia; where the casting was incredible. The horse also was wonderful. So strong and majestic, we just wanted to do this beautiful creature justice. The magic aligned, so many great hard working people pulled this video together.”
Previously BADBADNOTGOOD shared the album’s nine-minute long lead single, “Signal From the Noise,” via a strange video for it that features a man duct taping headphones to his head, puppets of security guards, and more.
Talk Memory is the band’s first album in five years, since 2016’s IV. The album features Arthur Verocai, Karriem Riggins, Terrace Martin, Laraaji, and harpist Brandee Younger.
The band collectively had this to say about the new album in a previous press release: “It took a year or two of just living life to get to the place where the creative process was exciting again and once we actually went in to the studio it was the most concise recording and writing process we’ve ever had. We hope that the improvised studio performances bring the listener closer to our live experience.”
BADBADNOTGOOD Tour Dates:
12/08/21 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre
12/09/21 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway
12/10/21 - Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre
12/12/21 - Victoria, BC @ Capitol Ballroom
12/13/21 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
12/17/21 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
12/18/21 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
12/19/21 - Quebec City, QC @ Imperial Bell
12/22/21 - Toronto, ON @ History
03/07/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
03/08/22 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
03/10/22 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/11/22 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
03/12/22 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
03/14/22 - Boston, MA @ Royale
03/16/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/18/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/19/22 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/22/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
03/24/22 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s
03/25/22 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
03/26/22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/18/22 - Dublin, IE @ Olympia
11/19/22 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
11/21/22 - Oslo, NO @ Vulkan
11/22/22 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
11/24/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
11/25/22 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
11/28/22 - Vienna, AT @ Ottakringer Brauerei
11/29/22 - Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
11/30/22 - Zurich, CH @ X-Tra
12/02/22 - Utrecht, NL @ Ronda
12/03/22 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
12/04/22 - Cologne, DE @ CarlswerkVictoria
12/06/22 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy
12/07/22 - Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
12/09/22 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
12/10/22 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
12/11/22 - Bristol, UK @ Academy 1
12/13/22 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU
