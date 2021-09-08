News

BADBADNOTGOOD Share Video for New Song “Beside April” and Announce Tour Dates Talk Memory Due Out October 8 via XL/Innovative Leisure

Photography by Jamal Burger



Experimental Canadian jazz trio BADBADNOTGOOD are releasing a new album, Talk Memory, on October 8 via XL Recordings (in partnership with Innovative Leisure). Now they have shared its second single, “Beside April,” and announced some tour dates. Camille Summers-Valli directed the “Beside April” video, taking inspiration from the first-ever film footage, 1878’s Horse in Motion. Watch it below, followed by the tour dates.

Summers-Valli had this to say about the video in a press release: “There was really special energy around this video. The band wanted to do something with horses and equestrians. That’s where this begun. Funnily enough, I am petrified of horses. But it felt like a good way to overcome my fears. Subconsciously through a process of reading, finding references and discussing with my team, I started to piece together the puzzle of what this video could be. We shot this in Georgia; where the casting was incredible. The horse also was wonderful. So strong and majestic, we just wanted to do this beautiful creature justice. The magic aligned, so many great hard working people pulled this video together.”

Previously BADBADNOTGOOD shared the album’s nine-minute long lead single, “Signal From the Noise,” via a strange video for it that features a man duct taping headphones to his head, puppets of security guards, and more.

Talk Memory is the band’s first album in five years, since 2016’s IV. The album features Arthur Verocai, Karriem Riggins, Terrace Martin, Laraaji, and harpist Brandee Younger.

The band collectively had this to say about the new album in a previous press release: “It took a year or two of just living life to get to the place where the creative process was exciting again and once we actually went in to the studio it was the most concise recording and writing process we’ve ever had. We hope that the improvised studio performances bring the listener closer to our live experience.”

BADBADNOTGOOD Tour Dates:

12/08/21 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

12/09/21 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway

12/10/21 - Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

12/12/21 - Victoria, BC @ Capitol Ballroom

12/13/21 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

12/17/21 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

12/18/21 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

12/19/21 - Quebec City, QC @ Imperial Bell

12/22/21 - Toronto, ON @ History

03/07/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

03/08/22 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

03/10/22 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/11/22 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

03/12/22 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

03/14/22 - Boston, MA @ Royale

03/16/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/18/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/19/22 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/22/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

03/24/22 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s

03/25/22 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

03/26/22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/18/22 - Dublin, IE @ Olympia

11/19/22 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

11/21/22 - Oslo, NO @ Vulkan

11/22/22 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

11/24/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

11/25/22 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

11/28/22 - Vienna, AT @ Ottakringer Brauerei

11/29/22 - Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

11/30/22 - Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

12/02/22 - Utrecht, NL @ Ronda

12/03/22 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

12/04/22 - Cologne, DE @ CarlswerkVictoria

12/06/22 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy

12/07/22 - Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

12/09/22 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

12/10/22 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

12/11/22 - Bristol, UK @ Academy 1

12/13/22 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU

