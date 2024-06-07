bar italia Surprise-Releases New EP
The Tw*ts Out Now via Matador
Jun 07, 2024 Photography by Steve Gullick
London post-punk trio bar italia have surpise-released a new EP, The Tw*ts, with Matador. The Tw*ts is in conversation with their previous November 2023 release of their latest album, The Twits. Listen below, followed by the band’s tour dates.
The three freshly released tracks on the EP were written directly after the release of The Twits as intended B-sides to the single “Sounds Like You Had to be There.” A press release says the three tracks “share a similar sonic world to [that single], making for a companion piece to this period of the band’s output.”
The Twits quickly follows Tracey Denim, a new album the band released in May 2023 via Matador (it was the band’s first for the iconic label).
The band features Nina Cristante, Jezmi Tarik Fehmi, and Sam Fenton.
bar italia Tour Dates:
June 6 - Australia, Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge
June 8 - Australia, Melbourne, Rising Festival
June 9 - Australia, Melbourne, Howler (Sold Out)
June 11 - Indonesia, Bali, Potato Head
June 14 - Switzerland, Luzern, B-Sides Festival
June 19 - France, Tourcoing, Le Grand Mix
June 20 - France, Paris, La Cigale
June 24 - Croatia, Zagreb, INmusic Festival
June 29 - UK, Glastonbury, Glastonbury Festival
July 3 - Denmark, Roskilde, Roskilde Festival
July 5 - Finland, Turku, Ruisrock Festival
July 6 - France, Belfort, Les Eurockéennes
July 7 - Italy, Modena, Arti Vive Festival
July 11 - Germany, Gräfenhainichen, MELT Festival
July 13 - Spain, Madrid, Mad Cool
July 18 - Belgium, Dour, Dour Festival
August 1 - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Dekmantel Festival
August 2 - Poland, Katowice, OFF Festival
August 12 - Italy, Corigliano d’Otranto, SEI Festival
August 14 - Portugal, Paredes de Coura, Paredes de Coura Festival
August 16 - France, Saint-Malo, La Route du Rock
August 17 - Netherlands, Biddinghuizen, Lowlands Festival
August 18 - UK, Brecon Beacons, Green Man Festival
August 22 - Spain, Málaga, Canela Party Festival
August 24 - UK, London, RALLY
August 25 - France, Paris, Rock en Seine
September 13 - Greece, Athens, Plisskën Festival
September 14 - Italy, Rome, Spring Attitude Festival
November 9 - Iceland, Reykjavik, Iceland Airwaves
