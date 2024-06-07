News

bar italia Surprise-Releases New EP The Tw*ts Out Now via Matador

Photography by Steve Gullick

London post-punk trio bar italia have surpise-released a new EP, The Tw*ts, with Matador. The Tw*ts is in conversation with their previous November 2023 release of their latest album, The Twits. Listen below, followed by the band’s tour dates.

The three freshly released tracks on the EP were written directly after the release of The Twits as intended B-sides to the single “Sounds Like You Had to be There.” A press release says the three tracks “share a similar sonic world to [that single], making for a companion piece to this period of the band’s output.”

The Twits quickly follows Tracey Denim, a new album the band released in May 2023 via Matador (it was the band’s first for the iconic label).

The band features Nina Cristante, Jezmi Tarik Fehmi, and Sam Fenton.

<a href="https://baritalia.bandcamp.com/album/the-twts">The Tw*ts by bar italia</a>

bar italia Tour Dates:

June 6 - Australia, Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

June 8 - Australia, Melbourne, Rising Festival

June 9 - Australia, Melbourne, Howler (Sold Out)

June 11 - Indonesia, Bali, Potato Head

June 14 - Switzerland, Luzern, B-Sides Festival

June 19 - France, Tourcoing, Le Grand Mix

June 20 - France, Paris, La Cigale

June 24 - Croatia, Zagreb, INmusic Festival

June 29 - UK, Glastonbury, Glastonbury Festival

July 3 - Denmark, Roskilde, Roskilde Festival

July 5 - Finland, Turku, Ruisrock Festival

July 6 - France, Belfort, Les Eurockéennes

July 7 - Italy, Modena, Arti Vive Festival

July 11 - Germany, Gräfenhainichen, MELT Festival

July 13 - Spain, Madrid, Mad Cool

July 18 - Belgium, Dour, Dour Festival

August 1 - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Dekmantel Festival

August 2 - Poland, Katowice, OFF Festival

August 12 - Italy, Corigliano d’Otranto, SEI Festival

August 14 - Portugal, Paredes de Coura, Paredes de Coura Festival

August 16 - France, Saint-Malo, La Route du Rock

August 17 - Netherlands, Biddinghuizen, Lowlands Festival

August 18 - UK, Brecon Beacons, Green Man Festival

August 22 - Spain, Málaga, Canela Party Festival

August 24 - UK, London, RALLY

August 25 - France, Paris, Rock en Seine

September 13 - Greece, Athens, Plisskën Festival

September 14 - Italy, Rome, Spring Attitude Festival

November 9 - Iceland, Reykjavik, Iceland Airwaves

