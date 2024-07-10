News

Bartees Strang Shares New Song “Lie 95” With a Video by VAM STUDIO

Photography by Elizabeth De La Piedra

Bartees Strange has returned with a new single “Lie 95.” It was shared via a corresponding music video directed by Vincent Martell and Jordan Phelps of VAM STUDIO. Watch the video below.

On “Lie 95,” Strange said this in a press release: “This song is about searching for love all across the Northeast corridor (I-95)—my universe. I’m thinking of Love in a broad way: partners, friends and community. This one’s for the highway…and everything I meet through it.”

Bartees Strange’s last album, Farm to Table, came out in 2022 via 4AD. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2022. Stream it here and read our review of it here.

In 2023 he released two new songs, “Tisched Off” and “Keekee’in,” as part of the Sub Pop Singles Club. Earlier this year he was featured on the I Saw the TV Glow soundtrack. His song from the soundtrack, “Big Glow,” made our Songs of the Week list. He has also supported tours with Boygenuis and The National.

Read our interview with Strange on Live Forever.

