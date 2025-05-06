News

All





Baxter Dury Announces New Album, Shares Video for Title Track “Allbarone” Allbarone Due Out September 12 via Heavenly

Photography by Tom Beard

British musician Baxter Dury has announced a new album, Allbarone, and shared its first single, title track “Allbarone,” via a music video shot in Venice, Italy. Allbarone is due out September 12 via Heavenly. Tom Beard directed the video for “Allbarone.” Watch it below, followed by the album details.

Paul Epworth (Adele, Florence + The Machine) produced Allbarone, which was recorded at his Church Studios in London. It follows Dury’s 2023 album, I Thought I Was Better Than You, as well as 2020’s The Night Chancers and 2017’s Prince of Tears.

Dury had this to say about “Allbarone” in a press release: “This is the first track that Paul Epworth and I made and it quickly established why it was a good idea that we were working together. It’s a song about sitting in the rain outside an All Bar One contemplating why what just happened, happened in the way it did.

“It’s kind of a character arc that goes through the whole thing, two personalities. It’s very critical of people, this album, whoever they are, maybe some bloke with a moustache and sockless loafers in Shoreditch or a fat old Chiswick gangster lording it up in a really comfortable middle class part of London.”

Of the song’s sound, Dury adds: “I don’t want to say it’s contemporary. Because I sound like a cunt using that word. But it does sound really contemporary. It doesn’t sound like a Harrods hamper band made it. It doesn’t sound like a band made it all. Which is what I wanted most of all. It’s just something that’s brand new for me. It’s quite exciting, really.”

Read our 2017 interview with Baxter Dury.

Allbarone Tracklist:

1. Allbarone

2. Schadenfreude

3. Kubla Khan

4. Alpha Dog

5. The Other Me

6. Hapsburg

7. Return Of The Sharp Heads

8. Mockingjay

9. Mr W4

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.