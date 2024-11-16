News

bdrmm Announce New Album, Share New Song “John on the Ceiling” Microtonic Due Out February 28, 2025 via Rock Action

Photography by Stew Baxter

British shoegazers bdrmm have announced a new album, Microtonic, and shared its lead single, “Half Life.” Microtonic is due out February 28, 2025 via Rock Action. Check out “John on the Ceiling” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Vocalist and guitarist Ryan Smith had this to say about the new single in a press release: “The themes surrounding ‘John on the Ceiling’ are that of confusion and doubt. When something ends and another starts, you lure yourself into a false sense of security that the mistakes made won’t happen again. This happens over and over until you are paralyzed in limbo. Can people ever truly change?”

Microtonic is the Hull-based band’s third album and the follow-up to 2023’s I Don’t Know. The new album features Sydney Minsky Sargeant of Working Men’s Club and Olivesque of Nightbus.

Smith had this to add about the album: “I felt very constrained writing a certain type of music to fit the genre [we were known for] but something lifted and I felt more free to create what I want. And what I seem to be doing at the moment is a lot of electronic music—taking influence from different spans of electronica, from dance music to ambient and more experimental sources.”

Bdrmm is Ryan Smith (guitar, vocals), Jordan Smith (bass, synth and vocals), Conor Murray (drums), and Joe Vickers (guitar).

Microtonic Tracklist:

1. goit (ft. Sydney Minsky Sargent)

2. John on the Ceiling

3. Infinity Peaking

4. Snares

5. In the Electric Field (ft. Olivesque)

6. Microtonic

7. Clarkycat

8. Sat in the Heat

9. Lake Disappointment

10. The Noose

bdrmm Tour Dates:

March:

6 Wylam Brewery, Newcastle UK

7 The Welly, Hull UK

8 Project House, Leeds UK

9 Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow UK

11 Gorilla, Manchester UK

12 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham UK

13 The Castle & Falcon, Birmingham UK

15 Hove Old Market, Brighton UK

16 Papillon, Southampton UK

18 The Fleece, Bristol UK

19 Electric Ballroom, London UK

22 Club Volta, Cologne GE

23 Säälchen, Berlin GE

25 Bogen F, Zurich SWI

26 Santeria Toscana 31, Milan IT

27 TPO, Bologna IT

29 Trabeno, Paris FR

30 Botanique - Orangerie, Brussels BE

31 Melkweg OZ, Amsterdam NL

