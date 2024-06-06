News

beabadoobee Shares New Song “Coming Home” This Is How Tomorrow Moves Due Out August 16 via Dirty Hit

Photography by Patricia Villirillo

Filipino-English singer/songwriter/guitarist beabadoobee is releasing a new album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves, on August 16 via Dirty Hit. Now she has shared another new song from it, “Coming Home.” Listen below.

Beabadoobee (real name Beatrice Laus) had this to say about the song in a press release: “I wrote it in a hotel room in LA when I was away from my boyfriend, my loved ones, my two cats. It opens with all the little mundane things like doing the dishes, that I miss because I’m always away. Really, it’s just a cute little love song with a weird non-existent structure.”

Previously beabadoobee shared the album’s lead single, “Take a Bite,” via a music video. Then she announced some North American tour dates.

This Is How Tomorrow Moves is beabadoobee’s third album, the follow-up to 2022’s Beatopia. The iconic Rick Rubin produced This Is How Tomorrow Moves, recording it at his Shangri-La studio in Malibu.

Beabadoobee had this to say about the new album in a previous press release: “I love this album. I feel like it’s helped me so much more than anything else has in navigating this new era, this new understanding of where I’m at. I guess it’s about becoming a woman…. I think I’m more aware of my actions in these songs. In my previous records, I would consistently sing about my reaction towards other people’s doings, like a blame game. But in this record, it’s accepting that there’s an inevitability of my fault in there too. Whether it’s childhood trauma or relationship issues, it takes two to tango in everything.”

In 2023 beabadoobee shared two new songs: “Glue Song” and “the way things go.”

